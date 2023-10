Why Michigan Football Should Oppose the Addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten On the surface, the University of California – Los Angeles and the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor have a lot in common. Blue and yellow are each school’s primary colors, each boast an undergraduate population of about 30,000 students, […]

Cade McNamara deserves nothing but the utmost respect from University of Michigan football fans. The few, but clearly audible, “boos” that erupted within the student section when he graced the field for the September 10th game against Hawaii were absolutely uncalled for. Frankly, they were shameful. Cade McNamara joined Michigan football in 2019 as one […]

In the world of sports, hope springs eternal. For the Detroit Lions and their dedicated fan base, hope is alive and well. The 2023 NFL season has the potential to be a turning point for the Lions as they aim to capitalize on the momentum they ended their 2022 season with. Although the Lions posted […]

New York City is often seen as the “flagship city” of the United States. It is one of the most iconic cities in the world, attracting visitors from all over the country and world. Unfortunately, New York City has rapidly declined within the last five to 10 years. From spikes in violent crime to a […]

