Would you rather your child had feminism or cancer?

3 Comments

Five days away from Milo Yiannopoulos’ visit to the University of Michigan to debate Julie Bindel on February 23rd, the Michigan Review takes to the Diag to ask students the famous poll question that got Milo (briefly) kicked off of Twitter.

  • Connernnn

    Not as disgusting as feminism

  • Susann

    My son was diagnosed with cancer on his graduation day. His battle was horrific and the side effects of treatment are brutal. His entire life has been permanently altered. This is disgusting. Shame on you.

  • AJsDad

    no words. fuck you.