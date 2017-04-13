It’s Official: Picketers are Pro-Nazi “Hate Group”

To express their apparent solidarity and admiration for Zundel, in 2006 Henry Herskovitz, a member of the board of advisors and directors of Deir Yassin Remembered, together with Daniel McGowan, executive director of Deir Yassin Remembered, visited Zundel in Mannheim Prison in Germany. Recalled Herskovitz on the Deir Yassin Remembered website with evident emotion, “I share with Dan the warm feelings felt at the end of the hour visit. Ernst Zundel… did not merely shake hands with me; he held mine in his. Eight years later the memory remains strong.”

In 2014 Herskovitz, a leader of the Ann Arbor picket, posted a picture of himself greeting Holocaust survivors at a memorial ceremony organized for their murdered families at the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Herskovitz welcomed them with a sign reading “Free Ernst Zundel.”

Herskovitz’ associate McGowan wrote the foreword to a book of Holocaust denial, Resistance Is Obligatory, by Germar Rudolf, another Holocaust denier sentenced to jail in his native Germany for inciting racial hatred. Rudolf ’s book was published by the Barnes Review, described by the SPLC as “one of the most virulent anti- Semitic organizations around.”

On his radio program and website David Duke, the Louisiana anti-Semite, white supremacist, and former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, interviewed another director of Deir Yassin Remembered, the self-described Holocaust denier Paul Eisen. Said Eisen to Duke on the air, “I never heard you, David, say anything that I didn’t think was true.” And Duke ‘s view of Eisen: “an incredibly insightful and thoughtful presentation.”

Herskovitz appears periodically at the Ann Arbor City Council to explain why the Holocaust is a fraud. He, McGowan, and Eisen founded an organization “Jews for Justice for Germans,” which calls for an end to German reparations to Jews, Jewish reparations to Germany to atone for the suffering in icted on that country, and the repeal of all Holocaust denial laws. Unsurprisingly, Holocaust denial is a recurrent, indeed central, theme on the Deir Yassin Remembered website. In late 2016 supporters of the organization picketed the Michigan Theater to protest the showing of the lm Denial, which narrates how an English Holocaust denier was humiliated in court.

On the Deir Yassin Remembered website, in sponsored talks in Ann Arbor, and in person outside the synagogue during their weekly picket, activists promote an array of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories: Jews built gas ovens in the death camps after World War Two to frame the Germans. Jews created and now control ISIS. Jews, more speci cally Israelis, directed the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Trade Towers in New York City. Israel also has organized the recent terrorist attacks in Europe and America, including attacks on Jewish institutions. (The lattera were “false flag” operations designed to throw off suspicion from the real perpetrators.)

The business/personal identification card of a well-known picket leader carried the logo: “Challenging Jewish Power since 2003.” According to a report in the Washtenaw Jewish News, while standing outside Beth Israel in 2012 that same individual summarized his political views in these exact words: “I hate Jews. Whatever happened to them in World War Two they brought on themselves. They deserved everything they got.”