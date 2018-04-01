Living in the Beloved Mitten

Living in Michigan is the best. We have been blessed by Mother Nature to have the best climate in all of the continental United States. I find it to be amazing that I can go into the library to study on a perfectly sunny, 60 degree day, and two hours later I can walk out into a blizzard. Michigan really keeps me on my toes. I have lived in Michigan for 21 years and living somewhere else would be a nightmare. I can’t wear my winter jacket in July anymore? This would be madness. If Michigan’s weather were to be stable, how could I be stable?

Among many other things, I think deeply about what kind of roads I would be driving on if it weren’t for Michigan weather. The roads couldn’t be any nicer. There are so many potholes, it feels like I am on a rollercoaster, and who doesn’t like rollercoasters? Besides, this kind of wear and tear on my car is good for the economy. I employ several people because of how much money I spend on my car. You’re welcome, Belle Tire guy.

And who can forget our amazing sports teams?

It puts a smile on my face and optimism in my heart every time the Lions almost make the playoffs. I have something to look forward to every year now! “Can the Lions do it this year?” Never mind the Superbowl, every game is a big game for us Lions fans. Through 8 coaches in the last 21 years, the Lions never fail to make a season exciting. I know for a fact we will turn it ALL around THIS year with our NEW coach!

To put a cherry on top of an exciting sports state, we have the Pistons! Stan Van Gundy made a historic trade to acquire wash-up Blake Griffin in exchange for up-and-coming talent Tobias Harris. To make this even better, the Pistons still never sell out the arena, so there are ALWAYS tickets available for every home game!

In college football we have Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who is paid a measly 9 million dollars to win once and lose 5 times to either Michigan State and Ohio State in his 3 years at the University of Michigan. Boy, I love rivalries! There is no better coach out there.

Forget football, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo is the real excitement in our state. This coach saves everyone in the state of Michigan time whenever they play Duke. No one needs to bother watching a team that hasn’t beaten duke since 2005, and who doesn’t like saving time?

A very big plus for Michigan is also the Tigers and the Red Wings. These two teams are the most memorable teams in their respective sports. Why? Because they both only have one good player (Fulmer and Mantha)! It’s so much easier to remember than a full team.

This can be a lot to take in, but I am sure that everyone can agree that Michigan is a state worth living in. Between the weather, the roads, the sports, where could be a better place to live in the entire continental United States?

