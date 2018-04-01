First Take: A Calm Voice in a Chaotic World

Today, in an era of fake news and alternative facts, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by the news cycle. Whether it is Sean Hannity or Lawrence O’Donnell, pundits peddle their fears regarding what lies ahead. Today’s news cycle is, in a word, “blasphemous.” That is why I am endorsing the popular ESPN show First Take as the new standard bearer for calm news in this chaotic time.

First Take has a fairly simple premise: there are two panelists and one moderator and both of the panelists duke it out over simple topics in the sports world. So prepared to be baffled as things that are seemingly uncontroversial become polarizing, in a world where sports trumps all. Put your mind at ease as two of the finest sports commentators in all of sports go toe-to-toe over topics you couldn’t care less about.

First Take excels at proper discourse and has steadily created an appropriate model of debate for all types of television.

The show stars the duo of Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman as they debate the daily sports news. Neither of them played at any sort of professional level, but never mind that. They have been around sports for ages, and their calm, collected take on the news of the day in sports will put your mind at ease whilst CNN and MSNBC act as though the world is crumbling.

They are experts at interviewing their subjects, whether it is screaming matches with Lavar Ball and Richard Sherman, or the awkward interactions between Max Kellerman and Ronda Rousey, these two are the best. Their straightforward interview style and absolute avoidance of leading or upsetting questions makes for some fascinating TV that will be sure to put your mind at ease.

In this chaotic world, we need a voice that is clear and understanding of the world we live in. It is time for us to ditch cable news and find an alternative that promotes our best values of civil discourse. First Take excels at proper discourse and has steadily created an appropriate model of debate for all types of television. It is my hope that everyone will watch First Take and will choose to adopt the style First Take has expertly crafted.

