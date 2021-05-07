2021 End-of-the-Year Letter from the Editors

Zoom University looks to finally be over, and we at The Michigan Review could not be happier. Michigan students have endured quite a bit this semester, so we are proud of the accomplishments we have made in spite of the difficulties the pandemic has thrown at us. We have found new, dedicated writers who inject a dissenting voice into the monologue we hear each day. We have written about the conservative movement and critiqued American culture at large. We have brought back book reviews. We have discussed deficiencies in university COVID plans, brought to light what professors are teaching their students, and held accountable the leftists who run the university. We have published the first print edition of The Review in two years. We have revived the quintessential conservative journal of campus affairs at the University of Michigan.



We are not content. Being conservative on this campus means having a drive that is different from that of other students. Nothing can take away ours.



We are not content. Being conservative on this campus means having a drive that is different from that of other students. Nothing can take away ours.

Here is what you can expect to see in the coming year.



We will expand our staff of writers. We need more students who refuse to, without question, swallow the unchallenged ideas that are ever-present at Michigan. We want contributors who are unafraid to be different from their peers, who believe in a limited government that protects individual rights given by God, who love the country that gives them the freedom to hate it.



We will start a podcast. This medium presents us with an opportunity to create different content and reach new audiences. The times always change, and we must be ready to adapt to them. What cannot change is our principles. The editors of this publication will never forget what has made it so great. Soon, you will be able to hear about it, not just read!



We will celebrate our history. In 1982, a group of students became fed up with the overwhelmingly negative attitude toward conservatives at U-M.. Thus, The Michigan Review was born. Since its inception, the Review has fought for its ideals without apology, and we will look to recognize those who have made this paper what it is with a special 40th Anniversary Edition.

Yale President Charles Seymour inspired countless college students when he declared, “We shall seek the truth and defend the consequences.” That motto has guided The Review’s editors for almost 40 years, and it continues to guide us today.

It has become platitudinous to say that “the future is uncertain,” but that saying is truer now than it has ever been. One thing that will always be certain is our commitment to bringing conservative thought to the university. Yale President Charles Seymour inspired countless college students when he declared, “We shall seek the truth and defend the consequences.” That motto has guided The Review’s editors for almost 40 years, and it continues to guide us today. Inspired by our past, we will lead our publication through the present and ensure it has a bright future.

Sincerely,

Charles Hilu and Lindsay Keiser

(Visited 45 times, 1 visits today)