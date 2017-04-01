Don’t Break Federal Law Unless You’re a Righteous Progressive

On March 25th, hundreds of people participated in the Ann Arbor Immigrants’ March, which sought to bring attention to a list of demands created by event organizers Brad Adam and Jessica Prozinski. The demands include removing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from “our communities,” defending “each other against ICE raids, arrests, and deportations,” organizing “sanctuary cities, campuses, counties and states,” closing immigration detention centers, and a whole litany of other virtuous aspirations.

Now you might be wondering: do these demands call upon individuals to break federal law, risking imprisonment and loss of employment, jeopardizing any sense of stability a person may have in his or her life?

Despite some misconceptions about equal enforcement under the law, if you manage to be noble enough in your advocacy, then U.S. federal law does not apply to you.

No time for a double-take on that one because you don’t have time to waste. When U.S. Immigration and Customs shows up at your home inquiring about your harboring of an undocumented immigrant, there are a few things you need to do. First and foremost, inform the ICE officials that you are not racist or xenophobic. This information will help the authorities frame the situation and get a feel for the kind of person they are dealing with.

After that, make sure to notify the officials that you are pro-equality. If they seem frazzled after hearing such a righteous word, make sure to repeat your whole stance on the equality issue again. This will help you establish the moral high-ground, elevating you above the law.

Finally, you must inform the ICE officials that they are carrying out an act of violence by intimidating you on your doorstep—who do they think they are? Follow this up by mentioning that ICE is a mere cog in a system of oppression, and as a pro-equality, un-racist individual—you must resist.

At this point, the ICE officials will fully understand your divine stature, realize that you are one of the chosen individuals for which federal law doesn’t apply, and will skip on back to their vehicles.

If the officials don’t come to this realization, you will likely spend time in prison. That’s alright though, because you will be able to relay your righteousness to a federal judge, who will then be able to assess your wholesomeness within the context of the law. The only downside is that coffee served in prison isn’t fair-trade, but that’s a battle for another day.

-Schavid Dafer