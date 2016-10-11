The Michigan Review

Pro-Palestine student group faces backlash for its Apartheid Wall demonstration on Jewish Holiday

It is not surprising to see how both SAFE and the Alt-Right both justify their actions as freedom of expression when both groups embellish in rhetoric that offends minorities.

For the Michigan Review article describing the event in detail, see Sara Otto’s article here.

During the first week of October, the Pro-Palestine student group SAFE, Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, received backlash for its creation of an Apartheid Wall on the Diag of the University of Michigan.

As a result of their controversial political demonstration, Jewish and pro-Israel students signed an online petition to President Schlissel condemning SAFE’s actions as being reprehensible for specifically targeting Jewish Students on campus.

As cited in the mass email from the representatives of SAFE, the petition condemning SAFE’s actions on a Jewish High Holiday directly juxtaposes their actions with the hateful acts that Alt-Right sympathizers had committed within the past few weeks at Michigan.

SAFE defending its actions in the google form by claiming that anti-Semitism amongst Palestinian sympathizers, a group of people who share the same ideology, is a racist stereotype.

SAFE has deemed it necessary to create its own google form to justify its anti-Israel demonstration by claiming free speech and by stating that there is a conspiracy created by pro-Israel advocates to suppress criticism of Israel and that allegations of antisemitism towards SAFE’s actions fulfills the racist stereotype of pro-Palestinian students being inherently anti-Semitic.

Here is what SAFE get wrong.

The organization blatantly refuses to own up to its actions and refuses to apologize to the hundreds of Jewish students offended by the demonstration. Instead they seek to vindicate themselves from their actions.

When Alt-Right sympathizers offend minorities by setting up posters, SAFE and other social justice groups call on President Schlissel to address the issue pertaining to campus environment. However, when SAFE puts up a demonstration that offends a small minority of people, the Jews and Israelis on campus, where are the social justice groups now?

Despite the fact that SAFE has repeatedly stated its noble intentions in addressing its members’ complaints and sentiments towards Israel, their actions speak volumes about the subtle and sinister anti-Semitic nature of their demonstration and organization. Below are several ‘red flags’ on the nature of the organization.

Leila Khaled, a notorious Palestinian terrorist, painted on the ‘apartheid’ wall.

  1. Putting the face of Leila Khaled on the ‘apartheid’ wall. Leila Khaled is a symbol of Palestinian liberation for Marxists and pro-Palestinians. The woman behind the symbol was a member of a terrorist organization, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who hijacked two Israeli airplanes carrying civilians in an attempt to assassinate an Israeli ambassador. Ironically she justifies her actions by claiming that “We are not against Jews, but only against Zionists.”
  2. Presenting a one-sided story of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. SAFE failed to present both sides of the story by dressing themselves up as Israeli soldiers and presenting the narrative of the Israeli soldier as being the vicious oppressor of the weak and helpless Palestinian. This narrative is deliberately construed by anti-Semites in the Arab world to justify the annihilation of Israel.       

SAFE states that they’re against all forms of bigotry be it towards race or gender and that they “stand in solidarity with all marginalized people and oppose all systems and forms of oppression.” If they are true to their word, where are they in condemning the terrorist organization, Hamas? Hamas, as the governing authority of the Gaza strip, publicly states that their mission is to kill and encourage Muslims to kill Jews, as listed in Article 7 of their Covenant. Furthermore, LGBT Palestinians face torture, persecution, imprisonment, and death in Palestinian-controlled territories which is why they flee to Israel for asylum from a repressive government and oppressive culture. Obviously SAFE isn’t fulfilling its mission of advocating for the oppressed since its primary and only objective is to demonize Israel on the University of Michigan campus. As seen on their website, blog, twitter, and Facebook page most, if not all, of its posts are pointed towards anti-Israel sentiments.

During the past year, Israel has been subjected to numerous stabbing attacks which have left several American Jews wounded if not dead.

Team SAFE’s impartiality on the 84 stabbings, 57 attempted stabbings, 31 car attacks, 20 shootings and 4 bombings since last October that Palestinians have committed towards Jews and Israelis speaks volumes about the organization’s hypocrisy, their failure to criticize Palestinian terrorism, discriminate killings towards Jews, and the organization’s blatant disregard for the lives of Jews.

  1. Placing the wall on a Jewish High Holiday. Rosh Hashanah is the celebration of a Jewish New Year. It’s a time for prayer, self-reflection, and a sweet embrace of spirituality. By strategically placing their demonstration of an apartheid wall during a Jewish High Holiday, SAFE effectively secured a time on the Diag when very few Jewish people are present to contest their opinions. This means that SAFE is able to present their haphazard opinion without any criticism from the Jewish crowd while insulting the Jewish crowd during a time of prayer and self-reflection. SAFE could have redeemed themselves by stating an official apology for placing the event on Rosh Hashanah but they deflected such claims by stating that their demonstration was also during a Muslim New Year, thus nullifying the marginalization that many Jewish students felt by this demonstration on the Diag. Gabrielle Roth writes it so eloquently in her op-ed for the Michigan Daily.
  1. Pointing fingers and blaming the ‘Zionists.’ The screenshot with the name and photo blacked out, provided by an anonymous source, is of a University of Michigan student who was outraged at the blowback that the apartheid wall created for SAFE.

Her post illustrates her misunderstanding of the offense that the apartheid wall had towards the Jewish community. Rather than apologizing for the hurt feelings that the wall caused for the Jewish community, she felt it was appropriate to deflect the blame towards the ‘Zionists’ and uses pointed and hyperbolic language to describe Israel.

Nicole defending SAFE’s actions by blaming Israel thereby justifying the attack on Jewish identity on Michigan campus.

There are no shades of gray in describing the reprehensible actions of SAFE in offending the hundreds of Jewish and pro-Israel students on campus. What SAFE did was wrong and the organization should be held accountable for its actions. Despite SAFE’s constant claim that such allegations are merely a tactic of free-speech suppression by pro-Israel advocates, insulting hundreds of students of a particular religion and ethnic group is not only free speech but hate speech. It is not surprising to see how both SAFE and the Alt-Right both justify their actions as freedom of expression when both groups embellish in rhetoric that offends minorities.

So tell me, dear reader, what are your thoughts?

Should free speech from the Alt-Right be suppressed while rhetoric against Jews and Israel be labeled as “solidarity” with Palestine? Or should both types of speech be held to the same standard?

Leave your opinion in the comments section down below.

  • phrage

    With all the money pouring into Israel from USA and from Germany and the united wit of the jewish population it would be a wonder if Israel did not produce many clever people and ideas -but that only serves to make its actions in Palestine all the more disgusting and reprehensible – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israeli_settler_violence both the government actions, and the IDF indifference and apartheid.

  • Lonny

    Please, don’t be a racist piece of schitt and pretend that you’re being civil.

    I argue that 1+1=2, dumb asshoIe.

    Now, explain to me how I weakened the argument, 1+1=2 by referring to you as what you are.

    Israel hasn’t illegally occupied anything. Your argument is weak.

    Israel doesn’t inflict human rights abuses daily. Your argument is weak.

    Your weak arguments and Jew-hate don’t excuse the fact that the Arabs of the Middle East have been constantly attacking the Jews of the Middle East since 1920 because of the power vacuum left from the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

  • Lonny

    You’re clearly not smart enough to grasp rudimentary math… proportions and the like, are you?

  • Lonny

    I’d like to see you visit your proctologist to have your head extracted.

  • phrage

    educate yourself about hebron “settler” atrocities :https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israeli_settler_violence

  • phrage

    it would be astonishing if the industry of the jewish people and the huge funding from usa and germany did not support great intellectual development in Israel. It not only does not excuse the inhumanity of Israel within and just outside its borders but is another reason why it should stop. Israelis are too bright to continue to be so cruel.

  • phrage

    what is your point ?

  • phrage

    i would like to see the “settlers” exhibit some decency and gratitude to the locals who tolerate them

  • kirby1

    I could see the student’s point if they were directing your fury at any of the 22 apartheid Arab states that sponsor global terrorism but not Israel the only democratic country in the a Middle East.

    Arab apartheid / Muslim apartheid are the largest ‘apartheid systems’, that exist today.
    Virtually all non-Arabs and/or non-Muslims are second class citizens. Among minorities that feel the wrath of the bigoted Arab-Muslim world are:
    * Berbers (native N. African)
    * Copts (indigenous Egyptians suffer from both: Arab racism and Islamic bigotry).
    * Kurds (Examples include: [Saddam’s] Iraq and Syria.
    * Blacks, in Arab lands or in Arab ruled Africa like the genocide in the Sudan and slavery in both Sudan and in Mauritania.
    * Asians, particularly in the Gulf Arab states.
    * Maronites-Christians [Native Lebanese] suffer from both Arab ethnic racism and religious bigotry, like the massacres in the 1970s by local Muslims and by Palestinian/Syrian forces.
    * Assyrians, are/have been persecuted both racially and religiously. Still very much marginalized in Iraq, for example.
    * Iran is not an Arab country but racism is huge against Kurds, Jews, Turkmens, etc. So is anti-non-Muslim bigotry against Christians, Bahai, Zoroastrians and other in the Islamic republic.

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    Terrorists are the ones who support ISIL. Read Tony Greenstein’s confessions, from the Israeli Army!?

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    Absolutely mythical and typical. The old testament initiates, encourages and provokes terrorism. The whole scenario pungently stinks of stupid fairytales which primitives over 3500 years ago had digested. The old TESTICLEMENT is absolutely irrelevant and incompetent in the twenty first century. The whole cock and bull and jibberish has laid the seeds for corruption, deception, greed, bigotry, fascism, genocide, plunder and filth, all of which exclusively and inclusively characterise and lay the foundation of the moronic Semitic so called religions in which zioterrorism sits at the apex. The world will eventually crush such evil.

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    No, I am an Aryan, I am not Semitic. You got it wrong. Take chill pill!

  • drdeanster

    I know you hate being called Arabs, you’re so superior to the rest of your Allah worshippers. Well at least you’ll have no problem finding a good dentist. What happens when you take two vowels out of Shiite?

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    Can you by any scientific account prove there is a Yahweh, never mind Moses, scientificly the persians instigated the creation of the first temple in what you claim to be a semitic land. The story of the so called promised land is a mere myth. I have no doubt all the Semitic religions will become extinct exactly like dinosaurs. Science and technology no doubt do disapprove of any of the so called Semitic religions.

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    Take a chill pill, not so fast, easy boy, cool it. Let the paranoia evaporate. Good little boy!

  • phrage
  • Ardeshir Shahin

    Would you care to read Professor Thomas Thompson’s scientific findings about the old testament and then reflect?

  • Lonny

    Glad you never use your non-existent mental skills to see that those “Hebron settlers” are hardly a threat to anyone. What’s your solution? To cleanse Hebron of its Jewish property owners again?

  • Lonny

    Twelve in the entire MUSLIM world? That’s only 12 including the Middle East, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Iran… It also includes Arafat, who should have had his Peace Prize revoked.

    How about we look in the JEWISH world?

    191

    And the 12 in Israel alone is the same as the entire Muslim world combined.

  • Lonny

    Schitwit has to dive back over 2 decades to name an Israeli terrorist. Too funny. Whines more about Goldstein than any of the thousands of Islamic terrorists over the last 20 years. There’s no street named after Goldstein, by the way. He’s been loudly denounced by the vast majority of Israelis.

  • Lonny

    You are proving that you are an IDIOT.

    You did not address my points. I asked what right Israeli Jews have which Israeli non-Jews are denied. There is NO country on the planet which includes “equal spending on education” as a right. If you think there is one, name it.

    Then explain why, in the U.S. there isn’t equal education on spending, why it goes mostly by areas which have higher taxes. You have higher taxes? The government will spend more in your area. So, why isn’t there equal spending on schools between Beverly Hills and Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas? Is that Apartheid, idiot?

    You have not listed many rights that Jews enjoy that non-Jews do not, because there ISN’T ONE such right.

    With so many Nobel Prizes, it’s easy to prove you are a lying idiot.

    THESE are the things which are RIGHTS, moron:

    Voting
    Public assembly
    Holding public office
    A free press
    Freedom of religion
    Freedom of speech

    Equal garbage collection and school funding aren’t rights, STUPID.

  • phrage
  • phrage

    I have answered your points about education spending based on ethnic discrimination already. scroll up. I have listed many many rights which jews enjoy in israel and which non jews do not, and have referenced articles for further reading.scroll up and grow up. Does the Israeli government provide money as well as training to be a troll such as you are ? With so many Nobel prizes one would think the propaganda training would generate more articulate and well informed responses. I hope that when Palestine is restored that we can all be friends.

  • Pepper Wingate

    How many Nobel Prizes have been won in the Middle East? Now how many without including Israel in that count?

  • Juleah91

    Can we all stop jabbing at each-other? The world is at where we are now because man thinks he know better than our creator.

    ALL that is happening to both Jews and Palestinians is HORRIBLE!

    Does anyone think what happens in the Middle East today is what G-d of Abraham originally intended? I do Not think so, He merely ‘Chose’ Abram and Abram accepted to follow G-d’s precepts to live in harmony. Then… men got in the way thinking they know a better way… and now look what is happening.

  • Helen4Yemen

    Give me one good and valid reason why the European Ashkenazis are still in Palestine whereas they could easily go back home to Europe and they no longer face persecution? Why are they lingering?

  • Helen4Yemen

    Jabotinsky “Let us consider for a moment the point of view of those to whom this seems immoral. We shall trace the root of the evil to this – that we are seeking to colonise a country against the wishes of its population, in other words, by force. Everything else that is undesirable grows out of this root with axiomatic inevitability. What then is to be done?” (1923)

  • Helen4Yemen

    https://worldpeace365.files.wordpress.com/2016/02/compare109.png?w=1496

    Arw “the Jews” a race? Only if Muslims and Christians are also a race.
    90% of world Jewry is made up of white Jews like the guy in the center
    of the picture who are Europeans and who converted to Judaism in the
    8th century.

  • phrage

    Do you maintain that Israelis are not clever ? Is it ridiculous to say they are clever ? Do they take all their ideas from the Palestinians ? You may be right. Here is a good essay supporting your view http://www.middleeasteye.net/essays/stealing-palestine-study-historical-and-cultural-theft-1001196809

  • Helen4Yemen

    https://worldpeace365.files.wordpress.com/2016/02/compare109.png?w=1496

    “Back then, it was JEWS who were known as “Palestinians”

    Tell me which of the three Jews on the picture was known as ‘Palestinian’?

  • Pepper Wingate

    That is too ridiculous to even respond to.

  • Lonny

    Sorry, MORON… there is no country in the world which provides perfectly equal education spending.

    Is the U.S. apartheid because students in Beverly Hills have more federal spending than students in Harlem, NY?

    There are TAX BRACKETS in every country, you blithering idiot.

    Name one single country which gives perfectly equal treatment to everyone to such a degree, MORON.

    We’re talking about RIGHTS, idiot. You can’t name ONE RIGHT that Israeli Jews have which Israeli non-Jews are denied. Perfectly equal financial treatment on every level isn’t a right.

    I haven’t been suspended yet, asshoIe. You going to get suspended for hating Jews and making false allegations against them?

  • phrage

    Making education spending selectively based, not on need, or local taxes but on ethnicity or religion IS inequality. Even the Israeli government has said so ! Read up on Israeli treatment of the Bedouin and open your mind. Please stop abusing me with insults. If you continue I will bring your abuse to the attention of the Disqus moderators and your propaganda chances will be suspended. How will your masters view that ?

  • phrage

    Israelis are a clever and resourceful lot. However they did not invent computers and mobile phones nor medicine. For those who wish to join in the righteous boycott of products from the stolen parts of Palestine (often made using Palestinian slave labour) here is a helpful list https://boycottisraeltoday.wordpress.com/boycott-israel/

  • Pepper Wingate

    Tell that to the Jordanians! Only two nations in the World recognised the Jordanian invasion of Israel in 1948. One was Britain!
    Start your boycott now. Eschew using your computer and cell phone. Forswear all Israeli medicines and medical procedures. Don’t just stop at Israeli dates, hummus and Kosher wine.

  • Pepper Wingate

    Sophistry!

  • Pepper Wingate

    So they don’t agree with you and they are therefore not allowed to speak.

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    A typical zioterrorist, screwed up in the brain. You are truely a follower of the Yahweh, The idiotic semetic prasite. Only nukes will sort you morons out. Illiterate imbecile.

  • tom

    what question? hey, don’t bother. stop wasting my time as i would say “Tu es stultior quam asinus” – you are so freaking confused. you have no idea what i am, what i believe in or not, so shut the f*ck up and stop assuming something you have no idea of. i feel sorry for you. keep it up, stay a moron for all i care. TROLL

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    You have not answered me, you have again resorted to stupid semetic failed tactics of fallacy and casuistry, typical of a Zioterrorist. No You are an imbecile, like your Yahweh. Did you read the abstracts from Professor Thomas Thompson?, No you did not. Because you’d have failed to counterargue. You like the rest of your stupid tribe are illiterate, egoistic, and ready to be arse kikked. F… You ZIOTERRORIST.

  • tom

    LOL in your face

    not even close HAHA

    you are the joke of the year. seriously. lovely how wrong you are – and when you have no arguments, you begin insulting … very typical for people of your kind.

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    Chill out AH take a chill pill, I know where you come from, from a moron trible with an inferior mentality. Full of BS. YOU JUST CAN NOT HANDLE REALITY. YOU ARE PARANOID LIKE YAHWEH, A DANGEROUS MYTH WHICH HAS INFILTERATED IN YOUR HOLLOW THICK SCALP. You and your tribe are cowards. Nuclear bombs do not freighten me, when it is time to go you just go. You lot are inherently true hypocrites full of BS.

  • tom

    tell that to the arab population of that region. its up to them. i won’t deny there aren’t any radical jews who would do everything what the arabs are doing now, but the arabs are in majority. they need to do the first step, thats what i think. Israel proposed on many occasions peace, who are those who rejected?

  • tom

    in your dreams, only in your dreams bigot. you are the moron here.
    you have no idea who i am and from where i come from.

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    So you deny the history to your own advantage. I understand where you are coming from. You and your lot are using the excuse of the holocaust to orchestrate any crime, your holy book is full of BS. AS OUTLINED BY PROFESSOR RICHARD DAWKINS your god is virtually a true arsehole unparalleled. Eventually we will have a nuclear war, ok Israel will destroy many areas but herself will be totally wiped out. Then no one will have to listen to a stupid moron called ya BS hova. By the way, you lot screwed Germany so badly, you faced a very brutal reaction called the holocaust. You are doing it again globally. This time round you will inflict a major blow for sure, BUT there will be no Israel for ever. How do you like that?Hmm.

  • Ardeshir Shahin

    No, but those who fantasise, create and support terrorism instigating instability , orchestrate schism, division, hypocrisy, creating hatered and fueling wars, fanatically follow absurd satanic verses dictated by their crazy Yahova have no right to interfere in the Aryan affairs. Your gang(semites) had a very nasty taste of it by doing so in th past. Read about Tony Greenstein statements. Do not fool yourself. Grow up man.

  • phrage
  • Pepper Wingate

    So long as they agree with you!

  • phrage

    everyone has a voice.

  • phrage

    no country however divinely inspired/promised/directed has the right to steal its neighbours land or the right to displace the natives within or around its borders. Israel has become a byword for cruelty and arrogance around the world – it will have to mend its ways – it will be helped to do so by strong boycott,divestment and sanctions, by righteous jews everywhere who want israel to grow into justice and into maturity, and by those same forces for ethics that brought down the identical south african apartheid injustice.

  • Pepper Wingate

    So the only ones who have a voice are the ones who agree with you?

  • Pepper Wingate

    That “but” totally invalidates everything you said. Once you ignore the right of Israel to land illegally occupied by Jordan in 1948, you totally negated your statement that you accept Israel’s right to exist. Next you’ll be saying they have no right to defend themselves!

  • Lonny

    Sorry, STUPID…. “Palestinians” who do not live in Israel, aren’t Israeli citizens and are at war with Israel don’t get the same rights as Israelis.

    You dumb Jew-haters are comedic. Name one single country which provides equal rights to people who don’t live in the country and aren’t citizens of the country the same rights as its citizens. You really are from another planet.

    Now, you inordinately dumb ahoIe… you continue failing to:

    Name one single right that Israeli Jews have which is denied to Israeli non-Jews.

    You will continue failing, because there isn’t even one single such right.

    Equal school funding is not a right.

    Providing the Palestinians with the same rights as Israelis is moronic.

    Can’t do it, can you? But that won’t stop you from proving that your arguments are completely impotent.

  • phrage
  • Lonny

    Stupid. No country on the planet has everyone perfectly equal. Name one country which does, idiot.

    But equal rights are another matter. And you totally fail in your ridiculous allegation of apartheid, because all Israelis have equal rights. South African blacks did not.

  • phrage

    discriimination on grounds of ethnicity,religion or race is inequality. But you just go round in circles saying it is not true and then when proven true that you do not approve of the impartial international bodies who have said so. even the Israeli minister for education has said so !!!! But still you resist telling the truth –

  • Lonny

    Hey, STUPID…

    Name one right that Israeli Jews have which is denied to Israeli non-Jews.

    You can’t do it! You simply can’t do it! All you do is spew rhetoric.

    The school systems aren’t separate, STUPID. They have schools where they go together, AND separate ones. Ever hear of private schools in the U.S., STUPID? Is the U.S. apartheid?

    Do you know that in the United States areas which pay higher taxes have better schools. Is the U.S. apartheid?

    Is it in the U.S. Bill Of Rights that schools are to receive equal amounts of money? Are you stupid? Equal spending in schools is not a right, MORON.

    Name one country on the planet where the schools get equal funding, please.

  • phrage

    Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin announced to a meeting of academics in October 2014 that it is finally time for Israel to live up to its promise as a land of equality, time to cure the epidemic of racism. “Israeli society is sick, and it is our duty to treat this disease,” Rivlin stated.
    According to a 2001 report by Human Rights Watch, Israel’s school systems for Arab and Jewish children are separate and have unequal conditions to the disadvantage of the Arab children who make up one quarter of all students.
    “Government-run Arab schools are a world apart from government-run Jewish schools. In virtually every respect, Palestinian Arab children get an education inferior to that of Jewish children, and their relatively poor performance in school reflects this.
    A 2009 study from the Hebrew University’s School of Education demonstrated that the Israeli Education Ministry’s budget for special assistance to students from low socioeconomic backgrounds “severely” discriminated against Arabs. The study found that because there were more needy Arab students, but fewer Arab students overall, educationally needy Jewish students receive anywhere from 3.8 to 6.9 times as much funding as equally needy Arab students.
    The Follow-Up Committee for Arab Education notes that the Israeli government spends an average of $192 per year on each Arab student compared to $1,100 per Jewish student.
    1975, the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution 3379, which concluded that “Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination
    http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-judaisation-of-palestine-israels-war-on-the-bedouin/5361166- displacement/plantations -the Israeli official even uses the term “concentrating” these noble ancient nomadic folk out of the Negev !

  • Lonny

    Bedouin have all the same rights, STUPID. They are not segregated STUPID. No country in the world provides equal education spending, STUPID. There is no dual justice system, STUPID… except they WANT to have their own systems when the matter being dealt with is religious, and they have EQUAL say….

    You MORON… you don’t know what RIGHTS are.

    A RIGHT is something like VOTING, ASSEMBLY. Those things were DENIED to South African blacks but not whites.

    Name one country on Earth which provides equal education spending, you IDIOT. It’s based on districts and taxes. You think the education spending in Beverly Hills is the same as it is in Harlem, MORON? Is the U.S. apartheid?

  • Lonny

    Sorry, a$$hoIe, but that little propaganda list was compiled by an anti-Semitic organization and doesn’t provide one single right that Israeli Jews have which is denied to Israeli non-Jews. You think that moronic list isn’t circulated daily by you anti-Semitic coqquesuqqers? Like I haven’t seen it and refuted it dozens of times already?

    None of you imbeciles is ever able to name one single right that Israeli Jews have which is denied to Israeli non-Jews. No county on Earth provides equal income, equal utility services, etc. to its citizens, you frothing idiot. Those aren’t RIGHTS.

    So, try it, stupid… pick one thing from your list that you think is a RIGHT that is granted to Israeli Jews but is denied to Israeli non-Jews… something like VOTING or the right to ASSEMBLE or a FREE PRESS.

  • phrage

    Bedouin. Townships. Segregation. Inequality in education spending. Dual Justice system. et cetera – open your eyes ears and heart.

  • phrage

    would you like to read a list of the many many ways Palestinian citizens of Israel are discriminated against WITHIN Israel – just scroll up and read the article I handily referenced for you – but here is Some Israeli Palestinian 101 stuff for you – and please lay off with the insults https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arab_citizens_of_Israel

  • Lonny

    Funny little idiot… thinks that Arabs preferring to have more rights than they have in any Arab country makes them “Uncle Tom” Arabs.

    “Stolen lands.” What a moron. Jews and Arabs were BOTH “Palestinians” living in “Palestine,” with Jews being the longest-existing “Palestinians,” the original ones, in fact.

    It was Ottoman territory when it fell in 1916… and the British carved off a huge chunk of it (80%) and handed it to the Saudi Hashemites. The remaining 20% dove into an ethnic civil war launched by the Arab Palestinians against the Jewish Palestinians. The Arab Palestinians wanted it all, and the Jews were willing to split it. The UN suggested a split along ethnic lines, and the Arabs refused. They went to war. Israel declared itself. Jordan was one of the countries which joined the war and grabbed the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and cleansed it of Jews. THERE is your “land theft.” Jordan attacked again in 1967 and lost. Jews MOVED BACK IN and reclaimed their properties and then exercised their property rights… including the rights to develop their properties and parcel them and sell them… and also the right to purchase additional land. That is NOT theft.

    So, a$$hoIe, explain how that amounts to “stealing,” please.

  • Lonny

    Please, don’t ask me to be nice to a dumbschît who rationalizes anti-Semitism. You are breaking the rules by being racist.

    I argue that 1+1=2, a$$hoIe.

    Now, please demonstrate how my argument is weak, a$$hoIe. Invectives neither strengthen nor weaken an argument, you absurd little twit.

    There are no “human rights abuses” inflicted daily. That’s simply you engaging in hyperbolic terminology in order to continually demonize Jews. You want to be treated without invective? Don’t launch your emotionally-charged internal state of confused nonsense at Jews.

    You truly are an idiot. Name the law being broken by Israel “occupying” “Palestine.” But, before you make your halfwitted attempt at it… allow me to remind you that both Jews and Arabs were “Palestinians” and the Jewish ones never lost the rights to continue living there. Since Jordan captured and cleansed the territories in 1949 of every Jew, then attacked again in 1967 and lost, and as yet, all involved parties haven’t seen fit to reach peace accords the “occupation” is hardly illegal. And, it was hardly illegal for Jews to move back in and reclaim their properties and exercise their property rights.

    And what are some of your delusional human rights abuses that Israeli citizens are subjected to? You don’t want me to call you out for the racist you are? Stop lying about Israeli Jews, a$$hoIe.

    And don’t forget, jerk… 1+1=2, and you will have a very difficult time proving THAT argument is “weak” because I referred to you as what you are… a lying, racist jerk.

  • phrage

    Please remain civil in your discussion. You are breaking the rules for using the Disqus facility by being abusive – and also merely expose the weakness of your arguments when you resort to insult and invective. You can simply say that you believe my arguments are invalid or incorrect and state why you believe that to be so. You are right -here has been much wrong by many actors in that vexed part of the Middle East for a long long time, but it does not excuse the continuing human rights abuses inflicted daily on non jews within Israel and especially within the other parts of Palestine that Israel has illegally occupied.

  • Lonny

    When did the United Nations elect you to be their spokesasshoIe, a$$hoIe?

    Remaining on land that Arabs are trying to cleanse isn’t theft, @$$hoIe. Already pointed that out to you.

    But the UN DOES say that the areas are to be negotiated.

  • Lonny

    Stupidphuqq…. Palestinians are NOT Israeli citizens. They do NOT live in Israel and they are at war with Israel.

    Name one single country on Earth which has ever given equal rights to people outside of the country, who are not citizens and are at war with that country. What kind of complete moronic j@qq@ass are you?

    Every Israeli has EQUAL rights. Israeli Arabs and Israeli Jews have equal rights.

    In South Africa, black CITIZENS living INSIDE of South Africa DID NOT have equal rights, you bloody idiot.

    Now, name a right that ISRAELI Jews have which ISRAELI Arabs do not. You can’t, because there aren’t any.

    No country on Earth gives equal rights to non-citizens living outside the country, STUPID.

  • phrage

    United Nations does not agree with you re land theft.

  • phrage

    read and learn -http://www.seamac.org/equalrights.htm

  • Lonny

    Meaning, you hate the fantastic Jews who bother to defend themselves against Islamic terrorism.

    The Arab terrorism which was initiated against the Jews of the region in 1920 is what must be stopped.

    How naive it is to think that “students” no more when they are younger than when they get older and learn a lot more about the world, people and how they operate.

    It’s funny how anti-Semites, like you, have the names of self-critical Jews at their fingertips but don’t bother to memorize the self-critical among any ethnic group — but you don’t want us to see you for what you are… Jew-obsessed and anti-Semitic.

    Only Jews who haven’t grown out of their need to think they are above “ethnicity” by proving they despise their own are the ones you like… Lame.

  • phrage

    Plain wrong. The Brits did lie however and promised the territory to both the Arabs and to the Jews.

  • phrage

    Jews are fantastic. It is what Israelis are doing to Palestinians within and just outside Israel that must be brought to a stop and compensation paid. How wonderful that there are some USA students like those denigrated in this hateful article, who have not been brainwashed and have the courage to protest this injustice just as many righteous jews like Noam Chomsky are doing. You too could join this movement for justice and peace.

  • Lonny

    Blather.

    Deir Yassin is my favorite! Google: “Arab survivor Deir Yassin,” and watch a video of 2 Arabs who were there. One is a resident and one is a well-known reporter. Both admit they were instructed to lie about Deir Yassin and how lying about it turned out to be a huge mistake, because it put fear into the Arabs’ hearts that the Jews would do something like that.

    The Arabs started attacking the Jews in 1920. There were attacks against Jews all the way up until 1937, which is when the Jews started fighting back.

    Nice little list of Jewish terror attacks. Now list… which were OUTLAWED by Jews themselves after only 11 years.

    Now, list all the Arab terror attacks since 1920.

  • Lonny

    What excuses what “Israel is doing to the Palestinians,” is that the Palestinians keep attacking the Jews.

  • Lonny

    There is no stealing of land. If Jews and Arabs were both “Palestinians” and the Jews are trying to remain on land that the Arabs are attempting to cleanse, the allegation of “theft” should go against the Arabs, not the Jews, right?

  • Lonny

    Since 1967, Israel has only CONTRACTED, not expanded.

    Allowing Jews to remain on land that was only cleansed of Jews from 1949-67 is not “stealing.” It’s REMAINING.

    Jews are the actual “Palestinians,” and Jews aren’t Khazars.

    The Palestinians aren’t a people who’ve been there for 3500 years. However, Jews have.

    You must make reparations to all the Jews you are hating on for defaming them.

    Jews didn’t start massacring the Germans, forcing the Germans to defend themselves. Hence, the Germans are paying reparations.

    The Palestinian Arabs began massacring the Palestinian Jews in 1920 and still refuse to call off their ethnic war against the Jews.

    You equating the Jews with the N@zis is really you… being a racist, lowlife asshoIe.

  • Lonny

    I suggest you take the opportunity to examine your anti-Semitism and dishonest about Jews.

  • Lonny

    Usual spewage of empty rhetoric.

    Hesshole will never name one single right that Israeli Jews have which Israeli non-Jews are denied. Why? Because Israel is not apartheid. It’s a full-fledged democracy.

    Calling Jews who support Jews the “anti-Semites” is just another example of the loser’s anti-Semitism.

  • Lonny

    Oh, one of those dumb Khazar numbnutted people.

    The Khazar THEORY was proven to be a myth.

    Jews have lived on that land for 3500 years.

    “Palestinian” is a relatively modern invention. There were no homogenous group of Arabs known as “Palestinians” until they began self-identifying as such in the 1960s.

    They aren’t being “invaded and occupied by Israel,” every day. Both Jews and Arabs were “Palestinians” until 1948 and the Jews are the actual and original “Palestinians.”

    The “Philistines” were wiped out about 3000 years ago. So, today’s “Palestinians” certainly are not them.

    Pretending that there’s some steady line of “Palestinians” dating back 4000 years while Jews winked out of existence and were replaced like Stepford Wives by Khazars is obtuse.

  • phrage

    I hope you never have to use your skills to deal with a rabid and abusive Hebron “Settler”

  • phrage

    I DO accept Israel’s right to exist – but not to expand and keep on stealing more and more land and resources and freedom from the local residents. Jews are not the indigenous people of Israel. Palestinians are and were the indigenous resdients when the state of Israel was landed upon them nearly seventy years ago. Most jews have origins in Kazakstan not Israel. Reparations must be made by Israel to all the displaced and robbed Palestinians and their descendants just as the Germans are still making substantial cash and free submarines to Israel as compensation to the descendants of the Holocaust and camp victims. It is only just.

  • phrage

    I cannot take responsibility for whatever Uncle Tom Arabs said in conversation with you – and it is true that Palestinians and other non-jews are treated a bit better within 1947 Israel than in the stolen lands around it but it is still an apartheid country internally too. Here is a good article to start you off on your consciousness raising journey : http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-makdisi-israel-apartheid-20140518-story.html

  • Pepper Wingate

    What are they ‘doing’? When I was there I had long talks with Israeli Arabs. They wouldn’t live in the PA controlled areas on a bet! They preferred Israel over any nation in the Middle East. So, what’s to ‘excuse’?

  • Pepper Wingate

    Clearly you know not of what you speak. You throw accusations around like they were proven facts when the exact opposite is true. Give back the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem that was stolen from Jews in 1948. Jews are the indigenous people of Israel. Accept that Israel has a right to exist. Then you might have a discussion.

  • Pepper Wingate

    Don’t! I work in the field of Mental Health and recently I had to ‘neutralise’ a threat from an individual. I was surprised at how much my training came into play without my having to think about it.

  • phrage

    I think your immediate thought of resorting to violence should be taken with a grain of salt ,Pepper.

  • phrage

    It would be paradoxical if what you suggest were true and the Palestinians who are still being invaded and occupied by Israel every day were labelled invaders. But it is not.You may find these essays on the long history of Palestine and the etymology of the word educational
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_name_%22Palestine%22

    That the “Land of the Philistines” who were like many at the time,a nomadic people ( non jewish by your account though actually genetically closer to Abraham than most jews) is the name of the territory for millennia should be some indicator to you about ownership,rights and consideration. The jews now occupying the Israeli section of Palestine are of later unrelated Khazak origin and have no historic,geographic or genetic ties to the area.

  • phrage

    No j
    Jews in Syria had to wear yellow patches after Israel was established. Is that a makey uppey ? Tch Tch The jews were treated abominably there though. STILL does not excuse what Israel is doing to the Palestinians.

  • phrage

    This peaceful protest took place in USA not Israel. Israel does not get to say who lives in USA or who has to leave. At least not yet !

  • phrage

    You are still doing the the fallacy of relative privation/ moral equivalence fallacy -“oh look more blood over there than over here”
    Article 7 quotes from one of the Islam holy texts – but the Jewish holy texts are peppered with exhortations and permissions to kill,cheat and enslave non-jews…….Maybe we would all be better off if these primitive tribal shield thumping beliefs and writings were abandoned.
    You might find the exploration of the meaning of genocide here educational
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genocide_definitions

  • garybkatz

    So, because Fox reported on the despicable monument to Dalal Mughrabi, you deny the psychotic “Palestabians” erected it? Are YOU serious? Hamas Charter is genocidal and viciously anti-Semitic: http://archive.adl.org/main_israel/hamas_charter.html#.WAdyuDKZO9Y. Perhaps you skipped over Article 7, which calls for Muslims to kill Jews (not Israelis), wherever they find them. If you’re ever in Gaza (or even Ramallah), try walking down the street, wearing a skull cap and Star of David necklace, and see what happens to you.
    Your portrayal of “Palestinians” as victims and Israel as the aggressor ignores too many facts to list here. The Arabs have been the authors of thousands of terror attacks against Jews, since before Israel’s rebirth. You might as well blame Germany’s Jews for Kristallnacht. To label Israel’s self-defense as a genocide just makes you sound like you want dead Jews. Ironically, if it were genocide, it would be the only genocide in history, where the population of the “victims” exploded. Even when Hamas launched thousands of terror missiles at Israeli CIVILIANS, triggering the 2014 Operation Protective Edge, Israel sent convoys of trucks with food and medical supplies into Gaza. Not exactly the siege of Stalingrad, was it? Given Israel’s military capacity, if it had the morals of your beloved “Palestinians,” the casualties would’ve been…well, like what we are seeing in Syria. The “Palestinians” know Israel is not Syria, which is why they continually commit terror attacks.
    I’m done debating you, because it is obvious you harbor willful ignorance against Israel. Apparently, the 2000 years Jews waited to regain their homeland, one-sixth of one percent of the Middle East, was so objectionable to you, that you sided with the most terrorist society on the planet, the 9/11-celebrating, professional liars, anti-Semitic Palestinian-brand Arabs. Strange obsession, especially given the far bloodier conflicts raging around the globe.

  • phrage

    A holocaust means destruction or slaughter on a mass scale. Palestinians and Palestine have been the victims of such since the jewish state of Israel was permitted to be set up. Ironically the secondary meaning of holocaust is ” a jewish sacrificial burnt offering – what the Israelis are doing every day to the unfortunate local residents – sacrificing them to some outdated ancient arrogant text notions about ownership and supremacy.
    Excusing Israeli terror acts by saying ” oh look here are others who are worse” is called the fallacy of relative privation.It is a form of the moral equivalence fallacy. Look it up. You could learn something today.
    There are 32 Articles in the Hamas Covenant – while they are unswerving in claim of Palestine none of them advocates genocide against Jews worldwide – which one do you think does ? In any case Hamas are backing away from it altogether much like `Sinn Fein since their electoral success.
    Here is some further reading for you
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israeli_settler_violence

    Oh – and FOX NEWS ??? are you serious ?

  • garybkatz

    Since you think every “Palestinian” killed by an Israel, no matter what the circumstances, is a victim of terror, I’ll disregard your reference to mass graves (not to mention the fact that a Holocaust mass grave would have about 30,000 corpses). Assad has killed more “Palestinians” since 2011 than Israel did since 1948. Let’s see what else: Phosphorus – lie. Olive groves – lie. Water – lie. Ghetto walls – mischaracterization of a security barrier in response to 1000 murdered Israelis, during the second Intifada. West Bank concentration camp – lie – if there were such restrictions, there wouldn’t be “Palestinians” traveling all over the world (mostly causing trouble). However, if you’re so concerned about their living conditions, you should protest to the multiple Arab countries who deny “Palestinians” citizenship, property rights, education, entry into various professions or government offices, besides keeping them cooped up in “refugee camps,” for the sole purpose of maintaining political leverage against Israel. Sewage – lie (in fact, “Palestinian” terrorist leaders routinely divert sewer pipe into raw material for weapons, while ignoring their infrastructure). Settler terror? Hmm, I haven’t read about “Palestinian” pizza parlors getting blown up; buses either. No random stabbing attacks. No official Charter calling for death to Muslims (in contrast to the Hamas Charter, which openly advocates genocide of Jews worldwide). But keep spreading your propaganda; I’m sure you’ll find some people stupid and ignorant enough to believe your BS. BTW, here’s a sample of your little angels: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2015/03/19/heroine-from-hell-palestinians-honor-mass-killer-with-monument-in-town-square.html

  • phrage

    No one running away here. I hate nobody. I abhor violence and injustice. Despite threats of physical violence by Israel excusing trolls here I will not be intimidated. Rosh Hashanah is an opportunity for examination of conscience for righteous jews on the sins they have committed against their semitic cousins The Palestinian People.

  • phrage

    http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-3595097,00.html http://www.huffingtonpost.com/philip-slater/a-message-to-israel-time_b_155978.html
    http://www.thenational.ae/opinion/comment/how-israel-is-turning-gaza-into-a-super-max-prison
    Noam Chomsky: My Visit to Gaza, the World’s Largest Open-Air Prison. Truthout , 9 November 2012: ‘And it hardly takes more than a day in Gaza to appreciate what it must be like to try to survive in the world’s largest open-air prison,’

    http://www.nytimes.com/2014/07/21/world/middleeast/havens-are-few-if-not-far-for-palestinians-in-gaza-strip-seeking-refugee-status.html?_r=0

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/tales-from-gaza-what-is-life-really-like-in-the-worlds-largest-outdoor-prison-8567611.html

    et cetera et cetera – but Jimmy Carter and Noam Chomsky and David Cameron and others are just stupid and mean to poor Israel – yeah right !

  • GymMom66

    Funny, but the real reason these Antisemitic terror-supporters chose to hold their demonstration on Rosh Hashanah was to hold it when there were no knowledgeable students or faculty present to tear apart their gross lies and distortions about Israel.

    They don’t want to hold a debate, or a rational conversation about Israel, and the Arabs who are trying to destroy it. They just want to brainwash well-meaning, but uninformed students by giving a ridiculously one-sided presentation, filled with lies, and heart-wrenching pictures (all either borrowed from other conflicts, or taken completely out of context).

    SAFE, and the trolls like phrage and Michael Hess who support them, have no interest in human rights, or social justice – those are just buzzwords, used to persuade others to join them in their Jew-hatred.

    If you and your fellow bullies and terrorists weren’t terrified of the truth, then why do you run away from every confrontation with well-informed opponents?

  • GymMom66

    It would have been worth violating the holy day to show up at their demonstration, dressed as one of the scores of Arab terrorists who daily try to murder innocent Israelis, and show everyone why there is a security barrier!

    The whole HUGE lie, that this security barrier is an “apartheid” practice, is pure horse manure! Many countries, around the globe, have security barriers along borders, or even internal divisions, for the health and safety of their citizens. Yet somehow ONLY Israel, the country that has the clearest need for such preventive measures, gets criticized over it.

    Those students who have not yet been corrupted by groups like SAFE, need a wake-up call, to see how the very group that is claiming to represent “human rights” is actually opposing the right of Israelis to live, and not be murdered by bloodthirsty Arab terrorists. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/638da7b94702281eb2546d4dc5ababd01b3117efa73a720b42f42d5cefcc6a97.jpg

  • GymMom66

    Sorry, child, but your repetition of those lies just isn’t going to fool those of us with working brains.

    There are no “concentration camps” being run by Israel. You might want to check how the other Arabs in the region treat the “Palestinian” Arabs, though, if you really give a damn about their welfare.

    But let’s face it – you don’t care about the welfare of the Arabs, you just use that as a pathetic excuse to justify your hatred for Israel and the Jewish people.

  • GymMom66

    The “Palestine” you refer to was the British Mandate for Palestine, which was set up by the League of Nations expressly to rebuild a JEWISH nation on the indigenous homeland of the Jewish people.

    Back then, it was JEWS who were known as “Palestinians”, while Arab residents were simply called Arabs, NOT Arab “Palestinians”.

    When the Jewish people finally gained sovereignty, despite British attempts to delay or even dismantle the Mandate, in order to mollify Arab partisans, we discarded the name “Palestine”, because it was a foreign name, imposed on us by the Romans who conquered our nation, millennia ago. It actually derives from the Hebrew word “Plishtim”, or “Philistines” in English, who were the worst historical enemies of the Jews. The Romans chose that name for the land as a deliberate insult, to try to erase Jewish history.

    BTW, the word “Plishtim”, and thus the name, “Palestinians”, means “invaders”.

    Just like the word, “Eskimo” was applied to the Innuit by outsiders, the name “Palestinian” was applied to Jews by outsiders. Both names were intentionally derogatory or hurtful. And both peoples have since reclaimed their native names.

    The fly in the ointment is that the Arabs picked up the name, two decades AFTER the Jews discarded it, in an effort to fool gullible westerners into thinking they had some connection to the land.

    But they have no more connection to the land of Israel, by virtue of the name, than I would have to Alaska if I started calling myself an Eskimo.

  • phrage

    I have already referenced several mass graves of Palestinian victims of Israeli terrorist gangs. Scroll up. Gaza and West Bank are classic concentration camps by definition and practice. . Both within Israel and the surrounding sections of land which it has stolen non-jews are treated as second class citizens and are denied equality and terrorised by both “settlers” and the IDF terror army with their phosphorus and their ghetto bulldozers and their ghetto walls. olive groves are demolished. sewage is poured from settler-thief encampments onto the villages of local residents et cetera et cetera, wake up ! Palestinians thirst in theri own land while “settlers” disport in their compound swimming pools.

  • phrage

    what a terrible attitude – and example of inarticulate bully mentality – an attitude which has, over time, led to the current Israel mess.

  • garybkatz

    Nice mis-statement of history and law. The British Mandate was not an Arab property. It was carved out of the defunct Ottoman Empire (Turks, not Arabs), and led to the creation of Jordan and Israel, as other mandates led to the creation of countries such as Iraq and Kuwait. Zionists accepted the division of the land, but Arabs rejected it, and attacked Israel, with the intention of murdering every Jew they could. Guess what? The Arabs lost! Yet, Israel allowed the Arabs who stayed put to remain as Israeli citizens. The Arabs who left, to facilitate the anticipated genocide of the Jews, were out of luck. Most of those original refugees blamed Arab leaders for talking them into leaving. Almost none claimed they were forced out by Jews. Their descendants claim expulsion, but that’s typical “Palestinian” propaganda.
    What’s even worse is your assumption that the land was legally Arab-owned. Jordan’s annexation of east Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria was not internationally recognized (with the exception of 2 countries). Jordan ethnically cleansed every Jew who lived there, all of whom had legal title to their land. Jordan’s king then illegally assigned land to Arabs – Jewish land: http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/218085
    Thus, all arguments which are based on the lie that the land was “Palestinian land” are fatally flawed, because the premise is untrue. Fruit of the poisonous tree, if you will.

  • garybkatz

    “Holocaust being perpetrated on Palestinians?” Do you really think that the so-called Palestinians are suffering anything remotely similar to a Holocaust? Or do you just like tossing around terms like “Holocaust” and “concentration camps,” whether or not they apply? You get to use “Holocaust” in this context when you produce evidence of mass graves of “Palestinians,” people shot for merely sheltering “Palestinians,” Nuremberg laws passed by Israel, which abrogates all rights of “Palestinians,” “Palestinians” literally starved to death, forced to do slave labor, and being forcibly transported from countries all across the Middle East, into prison camps, and hundreds of Mosques being torched by Jewish mobs. Until then, get your head out of your you-know-what.

  • Juleah91

    These students and anyone against the Jews are a disgrace to humanity. I’m sorry but as far as I’m concerned Palestine does NOT have a legitimate case. There are many places they can go if they choose to not follow the law of the land of Israel. They are lucky the Israeli government allows them residency even as they protest. If U of M has a backbone shouldn’t these students be thrown out on their whiny behinds?

  • drdeanster

  • phrage

    those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Now is not then ??? – hmmmm – when is then then – a lot of arguments here seem to rely on the notion of property deeds issued by god way back when – is then “then” or is “then” whatever you want it to mean ? What is lacking here amidst all the sniping and point scoring is anyone proposing workable solutions to the mess that is Palestine/Israel. There are a lot of humans being killed or oppressed. Lets try to move away from the froth at the mouth stuff and propose solutions leading to peace, equality and prosperity.

  • phrage

    are your dread or doctor ? – i was writing to brad – when i am writing to you dean – you will know as i will address you.

  • Pepper Wingate

    I intend to take my Judo brown belt test this December. I can see that if I was confronted by this kind of a demonstration I might lash out. If someone deliberately prevented me from going where I wanted to go or laid hands on me, I might take them down in self defence. If they landed badly I would be blamed.

  • tom

    now is not then!

  • phrage

    That is a naeive and incorrect definition. Palestinian – as applied to a living person now includes Dom. Samaritans,Bedouin,Druze,Old Yishuv, ethnic Jews in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East whose roots are predominantly Palestinian (Ashkenazim, Sephardim, Mizrahim, Italqim, and Romaniotes) and the communities of Palestinian refugees all over the world. UNRWA defines the Palestinian refugees as those whose normal place of residence between June 1946 and May 1948 was in the land that is now Israel, but they went outside during the 1948 war. UNRWA, however, provides aid to Palestinian refugees defined as such, as well as the descendants of those Palestinians.
    The Jewish Virtual Library uses a similar but slightly narrower definition: “Although anyone with roots in the land that is now Israel, the West Bank and Gaza is technically a Palestinian, the term is now more commonly used to refer to Non-Jew Arabs with such roots … Most of the world’s Palestinian population is concentrated in Israel, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Jordan, although many Palestinians live in Lebanon, Syria and other Arab countries
    But, of course you disagree …….

  • phrage

    I do not see this discussion in the terms of winning or losing or likewise the struggle for Palestinian freedom from Israeli opppression. It is a question of justice and fairness for all. All can win. Many people of conscience all over the world, increasingly including righteous jews, israelis, and even zionists, are moving to action in protesting and addressing this decades long injustice. But I am glad that you acknowledge the existence of the Palestinians- that is a good start – even if it is by asserting your erroneous belief that no cares about them. Millions do.

  • tom

    the reference to Palestine and the people was not arab but to the jews

    http://www.mandateforpalestine.org/03b–mandate-violates.html
    “The “inhabitants” of the territory for whom the “Mandate for Palestine”
    was created, who according to the Mandate were “not yet able” to govern
    themselves and for whom self-determination was a “sacred trust,” were
    not Palestinians, or even Arabs. The “Mandate for Palestine” was created
    by the predecessor of the United Nations, the League of Nations, for
    the Jewish People.”

  • tom

    not to forget, that prior 1948, whoever talked about Palestinians was talking about the Jewish population in that area which is now Israel. The Arabs opposed having any connections with the Jews then and never called themselves Palestinian! Only after Arafat in die mid 60s suddenly “palestinians” reappeared… horse dung

  • drdeanster

    No, because yours don’t.

  • Phyllis Kosen

    Not “even if,” It is true. And just because you repeat words over and over again, “holocaust” “genocide” “apartheid” “breaking international law” “concentration camps” doesn’t make them true. That type of propaganda, the big lie, worked much better when there was no internet and people like you had the only voice. Now not so much. So you know why in the end you will lose? 1) Most people really don’t give a fuck about the palestinians, if they even think about them at all (and no you are also not winning the bids war either.) 2) Anyone with an interest and a head on their shoulders can do their own research so that only those stupid enough to be living in your echo chamber, because that’s where their friends are and they want to be one of the crowd, will take you seriously. Your big lies might have worked before rapid communication and the 24 hour news cycle, but no more. Now do us all a favor and go away.

  • phrage

    Because your views tally ?

  • phrage

    To begin with your last point here are some pro- Israeli terrorists who have had streets named after them within Israel; Shlomo Ben Josef ( threw grenades at passenger buses of Palestinians), Orde Wingate, murderer of civilian villages), Eliyahu Hakim and Eliyahu Bet Zuri (( assassins), Avraham Stern -robber, murderer and buddy of both Mussolini and Hitler!, David Ben Gurion – Nakba mastermind and perpetrator of massacres ( Deir Yassin, Tantura,Jaffa,Lydd).
    Recently the feting of massacre man Baruch Goldstein is par of the same Nakba-denial mindset.
    But be clear – I do not call for Israel to be attacked or destroyed or for anyone to be killed. Certainly the surrounding countries DID attack the new Israeli state. They had been lied to by the British who specialise in divide and conquer in former colonies. But nothing can excuse the current and ongoing actions of Israel and it is heartening to see that there are USA students with heart and consciousness of injustice who are prepared to peacefully demonstrate to make others think and act on these daily injustices perpetrated by Israel.

  • phrage

    Even if what you say were true, it does not excuse or legitimise the ongoing holocaust being perpetrated on Palestinians since the Israelis took over. Too many legitimate authorities such as UN,Amnesty International, and the 136 countries (out of UN 193) all recognise the State of Palestine. Even if none of this were true, any country, including Israel is breaking international law in invading their surroundings, holding on to territory as a result of such invasion, and planting their populace there. Operating two concentration camps there is also illegal.

  • Phyllis Kosen

    It was the British Mandate of Palestine, not Palestine a recognized separate country. Palestine as a state never existed. Don’t try to distort and lie about what Uris wrote and what existed at the time Uris was writing about that area. If any one is a disgrace it is you rewriting history.

  • scottrose

    That Arab-Muslims spearheaded a continuation of the Nazi war against Jews is demonstrated in the fact that an Arabic translation of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf is a long-time and current best-seller in many Arab countries.
    The lion’s share of the British Mandate became Jordan in 1921.
    Jews whose families had lived there for hundreds of years were stripped of citizenship – only because they were Jewish – (the same thing that happened *later* to German Jews under the Nazis) – and got pushed into the remaining 25% of the British Mandate.
    Those same Jewish families, expelled from Jordan, became a target of Arab-led pogroms in that remaining 25% of the Mandate.
    When, in 1947, the U.N. proposed a two-state solution to the conflict, Middle Eastern Jews accepted the proposal; Arabs rejected it and their only counter-offer was a war with the Nazistic threat of “driving the Jews into the sea.”
    Had Arabs, like Jews in 1947 accepted the two-state proposal, there would have been no wars, no refugees, and there would have been mutual prosperity for the Jewish and the Arab states.
    What was the Arab world’s reaction to the failure to carry out the Nazistic threat to “drive the Jews into the sea”?
    Persecution, pogroms, theft of assets and expulsion of Jewish populations from Arab countries – though most of the Jewish families in those countries had lived there many hundreds of years.
    Where Jews in Arab countries were forbidden to go to Israel – Syria, for example – they were forced to wear identifying yellow patches – one of the same things that had been inflicted on Jews in Germany.
    And, just as Hitler and the Nazis blamed Jews for all of Germany’s problems, the Arab world today largely continues to act out against Jews, endlessly condemning Israel at the United Nations, while ignoring more deadly problems (i.e. the Syrian Civil War), and spreading Nazi-style rumors of “Zionist control of the world,” “Zionist control of everything” – it’s right out of the Nazis’ handbook – Mein Kampf – which as previously mentioned remains a best-seller in translation in Arabic.

  • scottrose

    You are NOT “pro-Palestinian” you are anti-Israel and we know the deep-seated reasons why, too.
    The original British Mandate for Palestine included all of what today is Jordan – 75% of the Mandate.
    Jordan was given to the Hashemites of Saudi Arabia and they expelled all Jews from the territory.
    Most self-identified Palestinian Arabs today think that all of Jordan should be theirs.
    In fact, in 1971 – 72, Palestinians launched a civil war in Jordan against the King. Their aim was to get rid of the king and to get rid of Jordan and make it a Palestinian state.
    They lost that war against the king.
    So why today – if you are so gung-ho on the rights of Palestinian Arabs – is all of your ire on their behalf directed against Israel, and not at all against Jordan?
    It helps to remind people of the circumstances of Middle Eastern Jews at the time of modern Israel’s Declaration of Independence.
    At that time, Middle Eastern Jews had been 1) evicted from Jordan even though many of their families had lived there for many hundreds of years; 2) subjected to threats of total annihilation from the likes of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, whom Arafat called a Palestinian “national hero;” — the Mufti had organized Muslim SS troops in Bosnia and wiped out the Jewish population of that country; 3) subjected to random, periodic Muslim-led pogroms and on and on and on — Jews in the Middle East at this time were hardly any safer than they had been in Hitler’s Europe!
    There was no other place for them to go, and no possibility of their being secure with Muslims holding power over them.
    Despite those egregious circumstances, in 1947 Jews accepted, but Arabs rejected a two state solution.
    And, in marked contrast to the Arabs’ vow to “drive the Jews into the sea,” Middle Eastern Jews wrote these words into Israel’s Declaration of Independence:
    “WE APPEAL – in the very midst of the onslaught launched against us now for months – to the Arab inhabitants of the State of Israel to preserve peace and participate in the upbuilding of the State on the basis of full and equal citizenship and due representation in all its provisional and permanent institutions.
    WE EXTEND our hand to all neighbouring states and their peoples in an offer of peace and good neighbourliness, and appeal to them to establish bonds of cooperation and mutual help with the sovereign Jewish people settled in its own land. The State of Israel is prepared to do its share in a common effort for the advancement of the entire Middle East.”
    THAT is what Arabs initiated a war of attempted annihilation against.
    And then, having failed to drive the Jews in the sea, the surrounding Arab countries either severely persecuted, or expelled their Jewish populations as “revenge” for the creation of modern Israel – which in itself tells us a lot about the status of the Jews in those Arab societies to begin with.

  • scottrose

    In relation to the vicious bigotry and lies involved in a lot of anti-Israel hate speech, the following needs to be clarified: Many anti-Israel people who openly call for Israel to be destroyed, turn around and use the canard of “Criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitic.”
    It must be stated that portraying Israel in ways similar to how Jews are portrayed in “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” absolutely is anti-Semitic. And, disseminating the opinion that the Jews of Israel, and Israel itself, must be wiped out also is anti-Semitic, the more so that 50% of all Jews in the world live in Israel.
    The majority of Israeli Jews today do not have European origins — though the “Wipe Israel Out” crowd has as one of its favorite propaganda “factoids” the notion that Israeli Jews all came from Europe. The majority of Israeli Jews today are either from Arab Muslim-majority countries or descendants of Jews from those countries. Jews in those countries were always in a relatively precarious position — in each country throughout history from the earliest Muslim conquests these Jews’ ancestors were subject to periodic pogroms, or being treated as dhimmis required to pay special higher taxes than others, and other abuses.
    Notably, in the 1800s, Jews from Yemen, fleeing persecution there, founded what would become Tel Aviv in an empty area outside Jaffa. By 1947, the U.N. offered a two-state resolution accepted by Middle Eastern Jews but overwhelmingly rejected by Arabs, whose only counter-proposal was a war with the pre-announced goal of “Driving the Jews into the sea.”
    In Israel’s War of Independence in 1948, Jordan annexed the West Bank and ethnically cleansed all Jews from it. (Previously when Jordan was formed in 1921, it ethnically cleansed all Jews from its territory). Jordan also annexed East Jerusalem, at a time when Jerusalem had a Jewish majority, and ethnically cleansed all Jews from the Jewish Quarter of the city and then systematically destroyed historical evidence of a Jewish presence there — including the destruction of many structures hundreds and even thousands of years old.
    Any demonizing of Israel – talking about the country as though it had no right to exist, and/or without acknowledging its struggle to survive in the face of enemies who want it wiped off the map is blatant anti-Semitism (characteristic of prejudice against and hatred towards Jews).

    Every single day you have rampant incitement and children being taught to hate Israel and to hate the Jews. It has to stop.
    When you live in a society where the firefighters are the heroes, little kids want to be firefighters. When you live in a society where athletes and movie stars are the heroes, little kids want to be athletes and movie stars.
    In Palestinian society, the heroes are those who murder Jews. We can’t let this continue. We can’t let this happen any longer.
    You cannot achieve peace if terrorists are treated as martyrs. Glorifying terrorists is a tremendous barrier to peace. It is a horrible, horrible way to think.
    In Palestinian textbooks and mosques, you’ve got a culture of hatred that has been fomenting there for years. And if we want to achieve peace, they’ve got to go out and they’ve got to start this educational process. They have to end education of hatred. They have to end it and now.
    There is no moral equivalency. Israel does not name public squares after terrorists. Israel does not pay its children to stab random Palestinians.

  • scottrose

    One of the main problems with you, TROLL, Michael Hess, is that in your status as anti-Israel internet TROLL, there is nobody holding you accountable.
    You vomit up – under every article about Israel you find — chunks of disinformation presented as though the disinformation were fact.
    If you were in a court of law, cross-examined about your assertions, you would get your anti-Israel tuchus handed to you on a tallywhacker. Nobody could change your desire to see Israel wiped out — but at least it would be established and documented in the court record that you are an anti-Israel propagandist, and not a reliable source for information about Israel.
    Michael Hess, an anti-Israel BIGOT, lives to bash Israel in internet comments. He has run a website – the BBS news – for DECADES and yet on both Facebook and Twitter, he has only about 100 followers.

    In other words, he can barely assemble enough “fans” for his hateful lunacy to keep his rinky-dink website open, so he blights comment sections under umpteen articles about Israel with his hateful lying garbage.

    What’s more is that often, where commenting is enabled via Facebook under an article, Herr Hess so often has gone so far beyond the bounds of decency that his anti-Israel comments get reported and removed by Facebook for being in violation of community standards.

    Michael Hess is a vicious anti-Israel TROLL who lives to bash Israel in internet comments because he can’t get enough attention by any other means. DO NOT FEED THE TROLL MICHAEL HESS.

  • scottrose

    Remember that the Islamofascist attitude against Israel does not end with Israel. Islamofascists have much broader ambitions than that.

  • Arthur T

    That they chose a Jewish holiday so that there would be few people to oppose their display is already a poor sign. There is no “suppression” of speech criticizing Israel. The Israeli press is a remarkable example of that criticism, and stories from Israeli media have even been reprinted in Arab media. What many complain about is dishonest criticism of Israel, of which there is a remarkable amount. While Arab citizens of Israel vote and hold political office, pursue legal judgements and work as lawyers and judges in the Israeli court system, are represented as doctors, nurses and patients in Israeli hospitals, and are free to pursue any academic path that they wish (all of these are not true for Palestinian Arabs living in other Arab countries), it does not stop people from accusing Israel of engaging in Apartheid. At the same time, no one notes the supremacist Arab nationalism that demands that areas under Arab control be free of Jewish inhabitants.

    From 1967 until 2,000 there was no wall between Israel and the West Bank. What happened? The 2nd Intifada happened, and an Arab campaign of rioting and suicide bombing which primarily targeted Israeli women and children happened. After several years of that, and 4,000 Arab and Israeli deaths, a security barrier became necessary.

    Consider the settlements. If they are deemed illegal because they are on Arab land distinct from the Israeli state, then there is no reason to expect the Arabs on that side of the wall to have the rights of Israeli citizens since they are citizens of an Arab state, and the barrier is not an apartheid wall but is a border. If, in the alternative, one wishes to describe the entire region as being a single state and that the Arabs on both sides of the wall are supposed to have the same rights, then the Arab demand that Jews cannot live in this section or that section makes no sense at all, and to say that they cannot live in this or that part of the state is Arab racism. The only way it makes sense is if you recognize that the Arab goal is to get rid of the Jewish state in its entirety, and to then expel the Jews from the whole region. Then again, that is precisely what organizations like BDS openly tell us, that they will not accept any Israeli state.

  • phrage

    As a pig-scum-donkey I like to read facts rather than invent – here is an example of one of the early Israeli massacres https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safsaf_massacre. Amnesty International has documented the many recent war crimes of the IDF – who is it exactly that” roundly considers it to be the most humane army in the history of mankind ?” I am sorry -I try to respect the utterances of others but this one gave me uncontrollable giggles once more.
    I think your suggestion that others should compensate the Palestinians who were raped,robbed, killed or banished by Israeli terrorism rather than Israel itself illustrates an arrogance and stupidity that is breathtaking.
    It may come down to your being indoctrinated by bizarre Talmud texts that teach that non-jews are all slaves of jews and may be killed arbitrarily, that allows you to write of other humans as non-human.
    I deplore and mourn the millions of Jews murdered in WW2.
    I sometimes wonder what a more glorious place Europe would now be if it had had the science,music,trade, philosophical and medical ingenuity of such a brilliant group – just as we all benefitted from earlier historical flowerings of Arabic scientific genius. But that does not give Israel a licence to operate 2 concentration camps on its doorstep, enslaving its neighbours there and former residents of the land it took over. Saying “God gave us the land” would,frankly be a bit childish, if the hurt, death and deprivation in Gaza, West Bank and the apartheid within Israel itself were not ongoing daily.

  • Justice Not Propaganda

    Typical response from a terrorist-supporting pig. Pile up a bunch of fictitious “massacres.” Not to mention you need to go back 60-70 years to even try to find Jewish attacks on Arabs. Yet you ignore the Arab attacks on Jews that take place DAILY.

    Look, crap for brains, you can take your bull crap propaganda and shove it up your a$$. No matter how much you bray like a donkey to the contrary, you can’t change the facts and the historical record:
    – that the land was historically Jewish
    – that the Jews maintained a continuous presence on the land for thousands of years
    – that the Arabs in the territory were mostly migrant workers from Saudi Arabia and Egypt and elsewhere in the region
    – that the UN partition, which gave the Jews significantly less than what was promised to them and amounted to only about 15% of the territory, was accepted by the Jews but rejected by the Arabs (and had they accepted it, there would be peace to this day)
    – that the overwhelming majority of your so-called refugees left the land WILLINGLY at the urging of the surrounding Arab states, who promised to “drive the Jews into the sea” allowing them to return and claim the spoils, and we’re not “driven” from the land as you so conveniently like to lie
    – that the “problem” of the so-called refugees (who mostly deserted their homes willingly) could have been solved generations ago if the surrounding countries had allowed them to be absorbed into their societies as equal citizens rather than maintaining them in camps to be used as propaganda pawns
    – that prior to the 1960s, there was no Arab Palestinian “people”; rather, the term “Palestinian” was used to refer to Jews from the region, and if you called an Arab Palestinian he considered it to be an insult (which remained the case until the Egyptian Arafat figured out how to use a manufactured Palestinian Arab identity for propaganda purposes)
    – that the issue of a “right of return” is ludicrous because (1) people who abandoned their homes willingly have no right to reclaim them, and (2) whatever they left behind is long since gone (if other countries or the UN feel these people deserve some sort of compensation, they are free to give it to them; just leave Israel out of it)
    – that Israel has repeatedly tried to achieve peace, with offer after offer after offer, including ones offering nearly everything the fakestinians claim they want, while the Arabs have never made EVEN A SINGLE CONCESSION to try to achieve peace (go ahead, dimwit liar – name one, just ONE; on second thought, don’t even bother trying since you know there isn’t any), which makes sense to everyone who recognizes that the fakestinians have no interest in any solution that includes the continued existence of the Jewish state and that their only aim is to conquer the entire territory “from the river to the sea” and ethnically cleanse it of any Jewish presence
    – that this subhuman culture you defend teaches its children to hate and lionizes the murderers of innocent civilians, and finally,
    – that any ill that has come to the Arabs of the region is of their own doing, as Israel has gone to extreme lengths to try to achieve peace (including releasing murderers) and ONLY acts in self defense and takes extreme measures to avoid civilian casualties (which is why the idf is roundly considered to be the most humane army in the history of mankind).

    There’s the real problem with scum like you. No matter how much you carry on, you can’t change facts and truth.

    Checkmate.

    I’m done with you. It’s not worth my time to argue with a stubborn jacka$$.

  • phrage

    you are beginning to amuse me- first you deny Palestine. then you shift and deny any injustice to Palestinians. Then you shift and deny any evidence of injustice. Then when faced with evidence from impeccable sources you impugn the sources. A 4 year old child would reason better. Who was it said a terrorist is a person with a bomb but no plane- or yesterday’s terrorist is tomorrows freedom fighter- ( like the original Israeli massacres when Israel was imposed on the local populace ( let me remind you if your memory is faltering of the following massacres:
    Following are just a few of the many massacres committed by Jewish-Zionist terrorists, notably by the Zionist Hagana, Irgun and Stern Gang groups.

    Don’t expect any Hollywood films highlighting any of these massacres:

    1. King David Hotel, July 22, 1946.
    2. Sharafat, Feb. 7, 1951.
    3. Deir Yassin, April 10, 1948.
    4. Falameh, April 2, 1951.
    5. Naseruddine, April 14, 1948.
    6. Quibya, Oct. 14, 1953.
    7. Carmel, April 20, 1948.
    8. Nahalin, March, 28, 1954.
    9. Al-Qabu, May 1, 1948.
    10. Gaza, Feb. 28, 1955.
    11. Beit Kiras, May 3, 1948.
    12. Khan Yunis, May 31, 1955.
    13. Beitkhoury, May 5, 1948.
    14. Khan Yunis Again, Aug. 31, 1955
    15. Az-Zaytoun, May 6, 1948.
    16. Tiberia, Dec. 11, 1955.
    17. Wadi Araba, May 13, 1950.
    18. As-Sabha, Nov. 2, 1955.
    19. Gaza Again, April 5, 1956.
    20. Houssan, Sept. 25, 1956.
    21. Rafa, Aug. 16, 1956.
    22. Qalqilyah, Oct. 10, 1956.
    23. Ar-Rahwa, Sept. 12, 1956.
    24. Kahr Kassem, Oct. 29, 1956.
    25. Gharandal, Sept. 13, 1956.
    26. Gaza Strip, Nov. 1956.
    26. Gaza Strip, Nov. 1956.

    but the terror inflicted by Israel on Palestine WILL be defeated and stop , not by responding in kind but the same way the similar though milder apartheid system in Israel’s sister state South Africa was defeated – by economic sanction and by exposure.

  • Justice Not Propaganda

    Your propaganda may fool the uneducated, but I’m too well informed about this conflict to fall for your lies. And don’t think that anything from the Arab-controlled and long-illegitimate UN holds any weight. Everyone of any legitimacy recognizes that cesspool for what it has become. So run off with your mondoweiss and AJ+ and electronic intifada propaganda rags and spew your terrorist-supporting hate-filled venom somewhere else.

  • phrage

    The stealing of land is evident, ongoing, and both deplored and documented by the United Nations and others . Even the USA has repeatedly pleaded with Israel to stop stealing land . Here is a UN report on the water thefts by the land thieves http://www.ochaopt.org/documents/ocha_opt_springs_report_march_2012_english.pdf
    To be clear : I support the murder of nobody – even Israeli bombers,killers,oppressors and thieves. I believe that your anger and inaccuracy mask a lack of confidence in the legitimacy of the acts of theft and hope that you and others like you will one day soon read a little wider and think a little deeper and come to act in a kindlier way to your ancient palestinian neighbours and cousins. Here is a starting point for your education on artefacts http://www.academia.edu/2376707/The_Impact_of_Israeli_Occupation_on_the_Conservation_of_Cultural_Heritage_Sites_in_the_Occupied_Palestinian_Territories_ Perhaps Moshe Dyan set a bad example early on – both within and around Israel in stealing items.

  • phrage

    Rosh Hashanah is a particularly good occasion to choose as it involves for Jews an opportunity to repent of evil deeds, as many righteous (Rabbis for Human Rights; Jewish voice for Peace; Jews for Justice in Palestine;Neturei Karta; as well as the wonderful courageous conscientious objectors who refuse to serve in the Israeli Army invasions of Palestine) Jews are doing more and more in relation to Israel’s evil acts over the last 60 years. The Boycott,Divestment and Sanctions movement has been the most powerful tool for decent people to assist Israelis into a consciousness of the evil being done in their name and to act as an incentive to justice and restitution for oppressed Palestinians. https://bdsmovement.net/

  • Justice Not Propaganda

    You spew nothing but lies and propaganda (“stealing land” LIE, “water” LIE, “lives and freedom of Palestinians” LIE, “Palestinians who were terrorised (sic) out of their villages” LIE/PROPAGANDA, “genocide” PROPAGANDA, “archeological artefacts (sic) stolen by Israel” LIE) and you support the murder of civilians (“All protest to achieve these aims is … legitimate”). THAT makes you a pig. And the fact that you direct your anger at Israel only because she is a Jewish based state (don’t bother trying to deny it; it takes a special kind of vileness to support terrorists slaughtering innocent civilians) and you want to deny the Jews – and only the Jews – the right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland, where they’ve maintained a continual presence for 3,000 years, makes you a racist. You needn’t try to defend yourself. Your positions in support of a made up “people” (est. circa 1964 by the Egyptian Arafat) who’ve contributed nothing to the world but murder and terrorism are indefensible.

  • phrage

    Read jewish writer Leon Uris book “Exodus” on the setting up of the Israeli state in Palestine. He refers to Palestine and even to Palestinian Jews ! Denying the origins, authenticity, or even existence of another country and culture as you have attempted to do is a central habit and a central weakness of the racist and the bully. Despite its many faults USA was set up to and still manages to maintain the right to free speech – with the exception of some disgraceful attempted curtailments such as are outlined above.

  • phrage

    Hardly a cogent critique…. I am no pig – I am a human being equal to yourself and any other and with equal rights. please try to amend your hateful expressions and views and work in speech at least towards justice and opportunity for all. Palestinians and those Israelis of local origin are all Semites and closely related genetically and culturally. Another good reason to kiss and make up. Magnus Magnasson maintais that the reason the Middle east has such illogical antipathy is merely a lack of zinc in the diet. I feel it is more a lack of thought and compassion. Lets discuss it in a civil way whatever the answer is. The trouble with the sacred texts of all three Abrahamic religions is that they posit the superiority of their adherents over the others and all others. Having crazy stuff like the right to enslave other folk in your God’s supposed utterances, or the right to steal the homes of others is a poor start.

  • Michael

    The arguments that you make are completely valid as criticism of SAFE, but I don’t see how it constitutes a “backlash.” That would suggest a general cross-segment of the student body reacting against SAFE’s actions.

  • Justice Not Propaganda

    Pure lies and propaganda from a racist pig. Not even worthy of a detailed response.

  • phrage

    Israel must stop stealing land,water, and the lives and freedom of Palestinians. They must give back the land and pay recompense to Palestinians who were terrorised out of their villages within what is now Israel ( 1947 Israel). In addition they must pay punitive damages for the present genocide- just as Germany still pays such to Israel for similar crimes in the past . All bullying of Palestine by land sea and air must cease. All archeological artefacts stolen by Israel from Palestinian land must be returned. Jerusalem must be shared by all who see it as holy. A right of return for Palestinians to their homes and villages within Israel must be offered and a right to restore village names. Israel must give up its nuclear arms arsenal. All protest to achieve these aims is not only legitimate but vital.

  • Eric11210

    I have repeatedly pointed out your insane lies Ahmed. You just keep posting them and then lying yet again.

  • Eric11210

    There goes Ahmed, flying off with more of his insane lies.

  • Eric11210

    Always telling grand lies, aren’t you Ahmed? You are no Jew. You haven’t got an ounce of Jewish blood in you and you are the one I call Ahmed because even if you aren’t a radical Muslim, you still love them and everything they stand for.

    As for that idiot Quigley, nobody takes him seriously. He is a laughingstock and there isn’t a single serious historian who considers him even remotely credible. That’s why his stupid book is ranked around 1,820,922 on Amazon with all of three reviews — because everybody knows what a pathetic joke he is.

    As for your fellow anti-Semites with their fake reviews, they have all been on record telling tired lies about Jews just like you with your diseased mind. Hardly anyone of note or worthy of consideration. What a sick mind you have.

  • And yet, you cannot post a single untrue or so-called “hateful” thing and none of you Hasbara trolls ever have. And don’t get it twisted, BBSNews has been alive and well for the last 26 going on 27 years.

    So you are saying that you are not against Apartheid and crimes against humanity?

    That’s your problem. I am against all terror. You Hasbarians are in favor of some terror, like illegal colonists burning entire innocent Palestinian families alive. Or bulldozing homes. Or killing innocent children. Your standard-bearer is that odious Ayelet Shaked who used that reprehensible quote calling Palestinian children “snakes.”

    I stand against you Hasbara trolls trying to convince the world that crimes against humanity is a Jewish imperative. The entire house of cards tumbles down when a tipping point is reached in how many people on the planet all see the crimes against humanity that are right there in broad daylight in front of us. Not being done by diaspora Jews, no, being committed by a group of Jabotinsky Revisionist Zionist nationalist Jews within Israel who have a militant messianic vision of Greater Israel, and they are losing it all for everyone.

    When that happens, it will be over. And it’s almost here. I do not believe that the $38 Billion deal will last beyond five years before it is rescinded until Israel ends Apartheid and takes responsibility for the crimes against humanity.

    Hey, there’s always the One State(tm). The default and inevitable outcome to Israel’s illegal colonization project. It’s really ironic too. Those that wanted it all get it all, the 6.3 million indigenous Palestinians with a very valid axe to grind, or a sword. come along with the deal.

    Too bad Israel itself revoked the UNGAR 181 borders. Oh well.

  • You are an embarrassing kapo. Any Jew who does not justify Apartheid and crimes against humanity in the name of the Jews is an “anti-Semite” to you. Or Ahmed. You are a peach though because you give me a chance to put up some reviews for Quigley’s work. I mean he was instrumental in Palestine becoming the 123rd signatory to the Rome Statute, among the other 31 or so international treaties that the state of Palestine has signed up to. I know that aggravates you poor Hasbarians and I meant to include that above because also this week the ICC is in Israel and Palestine doing a little bit of meet and greet and preliminary field work.

    Yep, things are shaping up nicely. As have the reviews for John Quigley’s work, The statehood of Palestine: International Law in the Middle East Conflict, [Cambridge University Press 2010] Some of the stellar reviews, and they don’t come from Breitbart or whatever alt-right racist Web site Eric Hammer uses for “news”:

    “”The Statehood of Palestine is highly recommended for anyone wishing to better understand the legal issues surrounding Palestinian statehood. While it is easy for states to use the complexity and intensity of the Palestine question as an excuse to avoid the issue altogether, Quigley reminds us that international law is for us all to enforce.”

    – Samir Deger-Sen

    The Yale Journal of International Law

    ==

    “Professor Quigley has written an admirable, comprehensive and much needed book. He traces with erudition and integrity the origin of the responsibility of the international community as represented by the League of Nations and the United Nations for the destruction, misery and fragmentation of Palestine. Professor Quigley has made significant contributions to explore, analyze and clarify the accumulated layers of papers and documents related to Palestine. His accurate and erudite research has clarified many hitherto forgotten aspects of the Palestine tragedy. The Statehood of Palestine is both timely and comprehensive. It represents a valuable addition to the study of the status of Palestine at a time when the question of Statehood is being considered in more than one international fora.”

    – Dr. Nabil Elaraby, Director, Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration, Former Judge, International Court of Justice

    ==

    “With impressive scholarship, John Quigley demonstrates that Palestinian statehood has long been an established reality. This crucial, and somewhat unexpected, assessment of a core issue in the Israel/Palestine conflict should of great interest to anyone seeking peace and justice for these two long tormented peoples.”

    – Richard Falk, UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories

    ==

    “Palestine is not a state because Israel says it is not, a refrain echoed by the United States and Western European states. But, as Quigley shows, the situation is more complex. Palestine appears to meet the criteria of statehood and is certainly better qualified for statehood than entities accepted as states such as Kosovo, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. Moreover it has been accepted as a state since the 1920s and is at present recognized by over 100 states. The occupation of Palestine presents problems but international law has never allowed occupation to undermine statehood. Statehood has become the ransom price Palestine must pay Israel and the United States for concessions on territory, refugees and security. Quigley’s thoroughly researched and carefully written study shows that international law is the loser as consistency in international practice on statehood is sacrificed to the realpolitik of a world subservient to Israel.”

    – John Dugard, Former Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

  • Nothing on the present? Are you serious? The number of illegal colonists has soared during Bibi’s time as Prime Minister, and sadly while President Obama has been in office. Just this week the State Department was adamantly opposed to those new colony homes being built in the Shiloh Settlement Corridor, which is about dead center in the middle of the West Bank.

    The ethnic cleansing continues today. Just in the past couple of days Israel has destroyed more Bedouin homes built with European Union aid and then yonder Hasbara trolls get their panties in a wad screaming that Europe is being overrun by a screaming horde of Muslims coming for their women, and jobs…

    Israel does not just punish a law breaker, well, not when he or she is a Palestinian lawbreaker and then their entire family gets collective punishment. Family homes are destroyed, family businesses are shuddered, and the ubiquitous Hasbara trolls wonder ‘oh why do they hate us?’

    But it does not stop there. This week an entire town was put under the jackboot of the IDF, and there was the usual closures for the high holidays that also represents the yoke of oppression and subjugation under illegal occupation.

    All of these things are going on right now, over the last few days, it never stops. The Apartheid state of Israel most definitely is running an ethnic cleansing machine. Naftali Bennett and many others in the Israeli government make no secret whatsoever, the Two State Solution(tm) is dead. They want to “annex” (steal by state terror and military force) the remaining choice land, particularly in Area-C, and the stated intention by Bibi’s recent foray to the Golan Heights with his cabinet, to keep the Golan Heights which is pretty choice but it’s in Syria, just like “Area-C” is in the state of Palestine.

    So it’s hard for me to take you seriously when you are not even paying attention to current events. This week also included the IDF masquerading as Palestinians and rounding up en mass including more than a dozen children. In fact for September is was about 450 Palestinians arrested by Israeli security forces and 75 of them being children.

    And they are going down the black hole of Israel’s two justice systems, one for Israelis, including the illegal colonists who are charged under Israeli law, and the one for Palestinians where there is about a .00008% chance of actually prevailing against detention without a lawyer, and in the case of children without their parents or a lawyer.

    It takes a certain amount of willful ignorance to not be aware of such current events like the new Israel Police official rabbi, who openly says that “Homosexuals ‘not in line with laws of nature'” in an Apartheid state who commonly uses “pinkwashing” as a bludgeon, often referring to a Muslim militant “throwing a gay man off a building” even though like many Hasbara myths, that was a private family revenge thing of the Dagmush family but the story gained mythic proportions.

    And yes. I believe that Israel is as ripe for regime change as any other Middle East country has been. It is antidemocratic, it is Apartheid, it is ongoing ethnic cleansing with a vengeance as evidenced by Ayelet Shaked’s attempt to put Yellow Stars on international human rights groups, especially the EU and their funding of Palestinian/Bedouin building, and the home demolitions right now are destroying that infrastructure that is outside of Israel.

    Until you can get Article 49, paragraph 6 of the 4th Geneva Convention repealed, the colonies are illegal. Lock, stock and bagel. Each and every new building, is a crime against international law and a provocation to all law abiding members of the UN who enshrine the rule of law.

    None of this has stopped. That is the problem. I find your response weak and not addressing the root of the problem. I think it was Haaretz who put it in a headline also this week, Its’ Not The Aid Boats, It’s Gaza.

    It’s time to hold Israel responsible for the longest running crime against humanity in modern history. And this must happen for the sake of diaspora Jews and because of diaspora Jews.

    Thankfully, that is exactly what is happening.

    — Proud supporter of Jewish Voice for Peace

  • BradD99

    The main thing I learned from this is that Kevin Liu is awesome.

  • BradD99

    The lunatic above is deranged, obsessed, anti-Israel nutjob who has been posting anti-Israel hate across the Internet for as many years as I can remember. Feels like at least a decade now.

    These are the type of people Israelis/Jews are up against. Lunatics.

  • me

    if it was a bunch of jews protesting on a muslim holiday the entire media world would be up in arms

    these students should be tossed from the college as an example

    there is no such thing as palestinian and there never has been a country called palestine

  • Eric11210

    Michael ‘Ahmed’ Hess is a well known anti-Semite and Internet troll who runs a hate blog called BBS News. He trolls other websites because his own website is buried in obscurity and even his fellow anti-Semites don’t bother with it. I and several other follow his insane rants to point out how nutty he sounds but he does love to lie.

    One of his favorites is the fiction of a ‘state of Palestine’ having been created 24 years before Israel. That is pure, 100% nonsense. He found a fellow jihadist who came up with a crackpot theory not supported by the primary documents or by any other historian or legal scholar and which is clearly not even widely referred to by his fellow anti-Semites because they know it’s utter garbage. However, he desperately and repeatedly quotes this nonsense as if it’s gospel truth.

    You can be assured he’ll come by to rant some more but we mostly laugh at his insanity…

  • Kevin Liu

    Looking at your comment from seven days ago, you are staunchly anti-Israel and have an absurdly disproportional amount of hatred towards a country that harbors Jews who have been persecuted for thousands of years from their Christian, Muslim, and Atheist neighbors.
    In fact, it looks like you get paid to talk trash about Israel!

    You have made no points countering anything I said in this article and you merely posted a paragraph long rant about the false portrayal of Israel as some sort of ethnic cleansing machine.
    You may have cited past events and organizations like Irgun/Stern gang, but you have nothing on the present. In fact, why aren’t you criticizing the Arab nations who do things like stone women for being raped or beheading infidels? Why are you targeting Israel, the country that protects human rights better than any other country in the Middle East?
    Just who is paying you to shill anti-Israel beliefs?

    You said: “I agree. Let’s bomb the Apartheid state of Israel back into the stone age like Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Yemen since you like bombing so much and you think Israel is being singled out. Israel is being left out, and it is time for the bombing to commence. It’s time for regime change from Israeli Apartheid to an actual democracy that protects the human rights of the Palestinian’s “country” just like Balfour clearly says.”

    http://i.imgur.com/E88lyyO.png

  • No apology is necessary, unless it is from Michigan officials for supporting a terrorist Apartheid state. No terrorist Apartheid state that was created by stealing another people’s state has a “right to exist”.

    It’s not rocket science. The state of Palestine was legally created under Article 22, paragraphs 1 and 4 of the League of Nations Covenant, twenty-four years before Israel was declared under a resolution that has no legal force, UNGAR 181, I would dearly love to see the racist ignorant Zionist writer of this article to point out where in the UN Charter does the United Nations have any legal power whatsoever to tear apart an existing country and give the most arable and larger half to a bunch of foreigners from far away…

    I AM OFFENDED by Israeli Apartheid and this constant drumbeat of false charges of antisemitism. The fact is, this writer is the anti-Semite for going by the assumption that all Jews on this planet are in some sort of lockstep conspiracy to commit the longest running crime against humanity in modern history, in broad daylight. And it’s not as if they hide it. This author apparently thinks people are stupid.

    Anyone who pays the slightest bit of attention to Israel and it’s illegal actions understands full well that not only Bibi and the Likud have no intention of their following international law and removing the illegal colonists from the state of Palestine, duly recognized by 138 nations and the Vatican.

    Meanwhile Naftali Bennett is telling anyone who will listen he wants to “annex” (steal by state terror and military force) the West Bank. They want to do this with a minimum of indigenous Palestinians, and Israel is no stranger to ethnic cleansing given that the state was founded upon terror and ethnic cleansing and Lehi assassinations of High Officials.

    It those facts upset the poor widdle students with hurt feelings, then I suggest they go to the root of the problem. A racist violent ideology modeled after Jabotinsky’s Revisionist Zionism, which seeks to steal all of Palestine, destroy Al Aqsa, and build an obscene third temple complete with animal sacrifice of the elusive red heifer which apparently has been found according to the Israeli government funded “Temple Institute” with an office in Jerusalem and helpful models and pictures of the missing Al Aqsa that Bibi likes to lie about on a daily basis, and claim that it is in no danger, yet Israeli Army Radio reports that Israel has been funding this horrible racist criminal organization for more than the last ten years.

    This author needs to realize, the jig is up. Lying Hasbara cannot withstand the factual historical documents and the Internet. The game is over, and if the poor widdle students have their feelings hurt because they support a terrorist Apartheid state that was born from ethnic cleansing and Irgun terror, too bad. It’s time to grow up and face the facts. It’s time for regime change, no Apartheid state terror machine has a right to exist, it has a right to regime change.