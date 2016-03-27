The Michigan Review

Student in now-infamous Uber video reportedly Jake Croman

by 103 Comments

The Michigan Review has been informed by multiple sources that the student in question is indeed Jake Croman. Read the original article that broke the story, by Derek Magill.

On March 23, local Uber driver Artur Zawada uploaded a video of what appears to be an abusive student haranguing him with insults. The student is part of a larger group that jeers at the driver as the student yells at him and records the event on his iPhone.

Insults included:

  • “Minimum wage faggot.”
  • “They (the University) don’t give a shit about you…(I) spend the most money here.”
  • “Fuck you Arthur, you little faggot fuck.”
  • “You have to work all day? I’m going to go sit on my ass and watch some TV!”

Full video below:

The Michigan Review has spoken with an LSA Freshman who has confirmed anonymously that the student in question is Jake Croman. Other anonymous informants have corroborated this testimony.

A cover-photo from a locked Instagram account purporting to be Croman appears to be the same face of the student seen in the video. He has also been identified on Yik Yak.

UPDATE: Executive Editor Hunter Swogger will be following up with a report on accusations of anti-Semitism against Artur.

UPDATE: The university is “extremely disappointed” in Jake Croman, and he is under investigation by his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon.

  • Mike Turner

    he can say whatever he wants. Follow the money and who’s in power. Goyim this gentile that. Think about it. soul full of hatred

  • krabapple

    ‘Elliot’ is trolling. Obviously.

  • TrulyBlack

    YOU MEAN NON-WHITE (BLACK, INDIAN, CHINESE), NOT COLOURED!

  • TrulyBlack

    I respect you. We live in an age where technology is at it’s highest and he could look up the appropriate terms for Black People or Asian People, but he’s too lazy and racist and up his own arse.

  • Prince

    Elliot as a Jew I can tell you that Jake’s comments were probably more a reflection of the house he grew up in than anti-Semitic remarks made by an uber driver. Read the NYtimes or google his dad’s name to see that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

  • Tim Haws

    You seem to be a lap dog shill of the dirt bag family. What does being jewish have anything to do with this. Other than he is a pathetic example of judiasm. You are a simpleminded little tool.

  • Maurice Cooper

    You’re pretty much delusional. This made up story about Artur being anti-Semitic is laughable. What’re you in the Croman’s pocket? Stop kissing up to the rich and privilidged. Then you have the audacity to lecture a Brown-American on discrimination? Your argument is pathetic.

  • Trandana

    LOL good one! You know, you can always tell when the other person lost the arguement when they resort to name calling instead of bringing any facts or substance to the table. It’s funny, cause you and Jake seem to have this in common; just two very uneducated people who use insults rather than intelligent conversation. I’m guessing you two know each other, probably very intimately in fact. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if you meet in the boys locker room from time to time. It doesn’t help the stereotype people hold of you when you guys simply insult everyone. Keep sucking Jakes cock buddy!

  • Elliot Hornwell Smitherson

    Corey, your written diarrhea has no place on the internet. This is for civil conversation only.

  • Elliot Hornwell Smitherson

    I am not even going to entertain the thoughts of a colored person.

  • Elliot Hornwell Smitherson

    Trandana, it is fairly clear to me that you indeed have some type of mental disorder. You must have an IQ below 40. I believe that your name was created because you share DNA with both a bandana (that was soaked in random sperm) and a transvestite (that put the bandana in her vagina), which created you, Trandana.

  • Trandana

    Artur never said any hate speech. That was a lie by jake. Artur has a 4.8 out of 5 rating after 2600 rides. Also, Jake being a rich Jew and talking down towards someone working does not help fix the stereotype people have of so called “penny pinching Jews.” Jake never filed a police report, the Police confirmed that.

  • Shakeel Tharani

    What exactly did Corey say that was anti semetic? And what in this video shows anti semitism? Is this kid actually defending his actions with the argument “he started it”…wow. And the worst part is you’re trying to tell a black guy what it’s like to be oppressed. What a fucking joke you are.

  • Elliot Hornwell Smitherson

    Corey, it is clear to me that you do not understand the plight of the jewish people. Jake Croman is a kind, good hearted person who was simply enraged by the uber driver’s blatant anti-semitism. You are clearly anti-Semitic for not understanding the plight of the jewish people. They have been persecuted for thousands of years by the goyim, and to even have to undergo one more incident of anti-semitism would make any self-respecting jew lose their cool and say something mean to those who have committed such hate speech. Maybe you should take a look in the mirror. Maybe you wouldn’t be so mad if you’d gotten into usc Sigma Chi at like you wanted to, and maybe you wouldn’t harbor such hatred towards the jews. Food for thought sir.

  • Daniel Sheehan

    Croman claimed after the video circulated that the driver discriminated against him for his religion. Later a comment was posted on the YouTube video by a “Rebecca Weiss, sophomore at U of M” that she had been called ethnic slurs by the driver. There is no Rebecca Weiss at U of M. The posting account was otherwise empty indicating it had been formed only to post that comment accusing the driver. It was a poor attempt by Croman or a cohort to smear the driver and lend credence to his claims of anti-semitism.

  • Daniel Sheehan

    Croman claimed after the video circulated that the driver discriminated against him for his religion. Later a comment was posted on the YouTube video by a “Rebecca Weiss, sophomore at U of M” that she had been called ethnic slurs by the driver. There is no Rebecca Weiss at U of M. The posting account was otherwise empty indicating it had been formed only to post that comment accusing the driver. It was a poor attempt by Croman or a cohort to smear the driver and lend credence to his claims of anti-semitism.

  • NepotismIsDomesticTerrorism

    “Most Uber drivers are Muslims who came here illegally they hate America and Israel, they support ISIS.”
    And your factual basis for this statement is what?
    Exactly what?
    Please provide the data and links to support your assertion.
    Thank you.

  • NepotismIsDomesticTerrorism

    “…it is understandable to say that kids make mistakes”
    Be interesting what you’d consider worse than a mistake on the part of a “student” such as Jake B Croman of The Eric Trump Foundation.

  • NepotismIsDomesticTerrorism

    “So is it really your contention that this homophobic, classist and totally childish outburst may have actually been justified by something the driver said before it?”
    That’s what timeisillmatic typed.

  • NepotismIsDomesticTerrorism

    From The Tab:
    “A national spokesperson for TKE has echoed the university’s disappointment with Jake Croman, and added he could face expulsion from the fraternity.”
    As long as Jake Croman’s NYC Slumlord Daddy keeps pouring money into TKE on the Michigan chapter and national levels and the University of Michigan, Lil’ Jake’ll be a member of TKE and a student at the University of Michigan.
    Follow. The. Money. Children.

  • NepotismIsDomesticTerrorism

    “Frat bro son of reviled New York City landlord Steven Croman under investigation for Uber driver harassment video”
    – The New York Daily News
    “He claims this is a response to his “religion” and then speaks like THAT?”
    – Copper Stewart
    Cop,
    It goes something like this:
    1. Jake B Croman of The Eric Trump Foundation is taped uttering the following missives:
    “Minimum wage faggot;”
    “They (the University) don’t give a shit about you…(I) spend the most money here;”
    “Fuck you Arthur, you little faggot fuck;” and,
    “You have to work all day? I’m going to go sit on my ass and watch some TV!”
    2. Recipient of said missives posts Jake B Croman of The Eric Trump Foundation’s shtick online;
    3. Jake B Croman of The Eric Trump Foundation tells Daddy, Big Apple Property Czar Stevie Croman;
    4. Big Apple Property Czar Stevie Croman orders one of the handful of Crisis Management (i.e. Bleep Shoveling) Teams that he’s had on the payroll since the New York state attorney general started his probe of Daddy’s dealings in 2014 and orders ’em to crank out shtick blaming somebody other than his boy, Jake B Croman of The Eric Trump Foundation;
    5. Crisis Management (i.e. Bleep Shoveling) Teams, mindful their mutual desires to avoid being on the business end of Big Apple Property Czar Stevie Croman’s verbal tirades (handed down from father to son as evidenced on the Uber tape) AND their lust for Big Apple Property Czar Stevie Croman’s regular deposits into the litany of their offshore dummy corporations, devises the following manure:
    Jake B Croman of The Eric Trump Foundation received untold “anti-Semitic” diatribes from the Uber driver, which somehow managed to escape audio and/or video recording …
    AND or BUT…
    Jake B Croman of The Eric Trump Foundation somehow cannot be held responsible (“He started this” – an ongoing Duh Donald mantra) for his slurs, smears, cussing, and vicious statements against the Uber driver that were recorded on audio and video tape.
    In short, it’s the Golden Rule: He/she who has the Gold makes the Rules.

  • NepotismIsDomesticTerrorism

    From The Tab:
    “A national spokesperson for TKE has echoed the university’s disappointment with Jake Croman, and added he could face expulsion from the fraternity.”
    As long as Jake Croman’s NYC Slumlord Daddy keeps pouring money into TKE on the Michigan chapter and national levels and the University of Michigan, Lil’ Jake’ll be a member of TKE and a student at the University of Michigan.
    Follow. The. Money. Children.

  • Eli Mizrachi

    Most Uber drivers are Muslims who came here illegally they hate America and Israel, they support ISIS.

    This video only shows half the story, these muslims are born liars he deleted the first half because he knows he is wrong.

  • Mrd

    He did it to me too. A-hole!

  • Guest

    Some people go to college (or day to day) and believe they can say and do whatever they want without ramifications. They are protected by the best lawyers money can buy. They believe they are entitled. They believe they are better than the poor and disadvantaged and even the bottom 99%. Just listen to the dribble coming out of Jake Croman. Jake won’t use the Affluenza Defense because he believes he is correct.

  • Trupelo Thomas

    I can ASSURE you that Jake has no girlfriend in his life. He is a prematurely balding, unattractive Jewish guy – not on the top of any hunk of the day lists.

  • Steve Pickard

    Where’s Waldo?

  • Susan Karl

    Mother a weed. Father a weed. Did you expect the child to be a saffron flower?

  • yort

    I will also hope he crosses my path!

  • Guest

    This is utterly amazing and disgusting. Makes me ashamed to be an alumnus. If there are no professional standards at UofM, there should be. And if the standards are not met, then the student should be subject to expulsion.

  • kd

    “You are cancelling us again, for what ? why? They don’t give a shit about you…” Obviously the kid clears up any defense of racism.

  • Steve Pickard

    During the tour of the UM wildlife park, do not exit the vehicle as douchebags have been sighted and are known to throw poo at the car.

  • another guest

    public service announcement 🙂
    credit: xkcd

  • Edward Green

    I sincerely doubt there is actually any objectivity to the 1st amendment. Trust me, I’m not a conservative, but there is so much ambiguity. Definitions of racism, and sexism are often in the eye of the beholder.

  • MorningSpider

    lol bye

  • Edward Green

    I can spend my entire day showing you examples of how people are so easily offended nowadays (especially on campuses) for very ambiguous reasons, but I have to go back to work. Glad you are such a crusader….

  • heisenberg

    The problem with your statement is you don’t seem to understand the First Amendment and what it protects you from.

  • MorningSpider

    I read all four of the links. The second link isn’t relevant, We were talking about people losing their jobs or being expelled. That’s just three people who lied about an assault. As for the others, who exactly was fired or expelled in any of them? All I saw was students and community members who felt someone’s behavior was inappropriate, and voiced their concerns about that behavior, as is their first amendment rights.

    There was a single person expelled in any of your links, the student at Valdosta State University who posted a joke about a parking structure. It looks to me like the only person being overly sensitive in that situation is the now-78-year-old university president, who clearly used his position of power to overreact. So which is the overly sensitive generation? Could it be that maybe an entire generation of people encompasses hundreds of millions of people, and making baseless generalizations makes you look and sound like a fool? Based on your reactions I can only assume that your problems are imagined, and that you mostly just don’t want people to have to be actually be held accountable in the public sphere for racist behavior.

  • Edward Green

  • They took his page down in a hurry. Of course we already know the Trump brand is synonymous with bigotry. Jake is just following along

  • MorningSpider

    At every job I’ve had, and at both the community college and then the university I attended and graduated from, the behavior expected from me both in verbal communication and in the official university documentation has been very clear. Please point to an actual example, I’ll be happy to help clear it up for you. Unless of course you’re just here to make vague complaints about an entire generation of people.

  • And a hateful douchebag such as yourself is just that.

  • He sounds truthful. Jake has that spoon so far up his a$$

  • Arigoldstein

    “homophobic” is such a worthless term. A faggot is a faggot.

  • Arigoldstein

    You sound jealous.

  • What a spoiled little douche bag. I hope your daddy goes to jail! You won’t be far behind him Jake.
    http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/exclusive-millionaire-manhattan-landlord-probed-force-tenants-article-1.1880709

  • Edward Green

    “Clearly stated expectations of behavior” is the problem. If there’s anything unclear, it’s determining what is “offensive”.

  • MorningSpider

    You’re doing quite a bit of mind reading.

    I have no problem with someone being fired or removed from an institution for violating clearly stated expectations of behavior

  • Edward Green

    The problem is that people can get expelled, fired, etc for MUCH less that what this kid did. I don’t need to show you internet links to prove my point. Sure he can be shamed, but we live in a culture where a lot of people want to prove how non-racist they are by being offended by everything and shaming people. I’m sure a lot of P.C. people would so offended when someone says something racist or sexist EVEN in jest, but lock their doors when a black guy walks past their car.

  • TomTom

    Ahhh you ain’t gonna do shit. Stop talking trash.

  • MorningSpider

    The 1st Amendment (might want to check your spelling) doesn’t protect you from public shame. It prohibits the government from limiting private speech. If you act like a jerk, that’s your first amendment right. It’s also my first amendment right to tell other people that you acted like a jerk, and to say that you aren’t welcome in my house, at my job, or in my community because of it.

  • Edward Green

    Stick and stones may break my bones, but (only sensitive, politically correct) words will never harm me! Apparently some people go to college expecting not to be offended. Great learning potential with that attitude! Good luck in the real world!

  • Copper Stewart

    He claims this is a response to his “religion” and then speaks like THAT? Sounds like a religion we can do without. Whatever it is, it hasn’t improved his character in the least.

  • FauxMo

    I actually agree; this outrage is just leftist PC nonsense gone way too far. I think we should go back to the paleo-conservative way of doing things. As such, I think this driver – who has clearly been dishonored by the words of young Jake – should go to his house and kill him. Then he should drive to New York and kill his father, to further reestablish his lost honor (you know, corruption of the blood and whatnot). Then he should take Jake’s women (mother, girlfriend, any sisters or cousins) as his own, as payment for his dishonor. What do you think, Edward? Is this an old-fashioned enough solution for you, or does he need to salt some earth and take some livestock as well?

  • Over_reaction

    Should be interesting to see Frats response. Croman has connection to The Eric Trump Foundation. Trump Foundation donates to St Jude Hospital. Frat also has ties to St Jude’s and has commitment to donations there. Croman’s Daddy warbucks will probably make large donation to Frat for St. Judes and all will be forgiven.

  • Edward Green

    We sure live in a world where you can’t say anything offensive. Although these guys were probably entitled, fratastic white boys, I doubt we should we throw the 1st ammendent out the window anytime someone is RECORDED saying something offensive? I’m sure some of you haters have said something offensive that would get you in trouble as well. P.C. outrage generation!

  • Beagle28

    His wealthy daddy is a corrupt landlord
    https://twitter.com/NYDailyNews/status/714446711763107840

  • There is no hard evidence of this at all.

    The kid is on record claiming he filed a police report about the anti-semitism. The Ann Arbor police department denied this

    The kid also noted that this was not the first incident of harassment, which begs the question, why the hell did he keep calling the guy for rides?

  • you dont know any trust fund brats do you. or you are one of them, and think everything you do since daddy has bucks, is ok…. the school should expel him, now…

  • another trust fund brat. just like trump. both born with silver spoons up their posterior….

  • That might have been valid—if not for the fact that Croman and his friends had already been banned from the service, meaning he had no right to even try to enter the vehicle.

  • Kaibelf

    Does Judaism teach the usage of homophobic language? I would appreciate your thoughts on that, since you are implying that it does. Face it, the guy is trash, his friends are trash, and you, as his apologist, are trash.

  • Kaibelf

    Maybe YOU are a child in college, but the rest of us turned into adults when we hit 18.

  • Kaibelf

    Translation: BUT MOOOOM! HE STARTED IT!

  • Kaibelf

    I hope to cross paths with him someday. Then this “f—-t” will show him what it’s like to be laid out on the pavement like the punk loser he is.

  • fkumn

    Interesting how he plays the race card now but never mentioned it while calling the guy names and saying he is going to go watch tv

  • Sara Rochester

    Provide the video of the driver saying these things or gtfo. Frat crap boy had no problem shoving his iPhone in the car, where’s his video?

  • Jason

    Would you expect anything less from a kid raised in this household? http://www.nytimes.com/2002/07/19/nyregion/residential-real-estate-turning-23-homes-into-a-mansion.html

  • John D

    I don’t know what the driver said, but 6 hours ago you said “there are two sides to every story and the are no indications of what the Uber driver might have said off camera”. Now you say he’s anti semetic.

    You go on to contradict yourself even further. Maybe you should sit this one out.

  • John D

    Will taking a xanax make you less of a cowering excuse maker?

  • ayep

    C’mon now, which one of his douchebag friends are you, Dquared6465?

    Or did his daddy hire you to attempt to diffuse all the shit his miserable son has whipped up?

  • Dsquared6465

    That uber driver is anti semetic and his reaction is in appreciation for his religion which he clearly holds near and dear to his heart. Yes, he reacted in the wrong way. Yes, he should’ve walked away, but he didn’t. He made a mistake to retaliate. We’ve all said things we wish we could take back. For a grown man to use words like “kike” and “dirty Jew” to a CHILD (yes a child. I don’t care what the law says. 18 years old are not adults) is DISGUSTING.

  • Dsquared6465

    Did you really just bring up Afghanistan? Take a Xanax.

  • John D

    “He is not an adult”???
    There are “kids” dodging IEDs and bullets in Afghanistan who are younger than this turd.

    Quit making excuses for spoiled brats who don’t get their way every time.

  • Ben Mangham
  • Ben Mangham

    Is this Jake B Croman of the Eric Trump Foundation?

  • Albee Doh

    You’re FOS.

  • Albee Doh

    People like this don’t change. This is who he is. And I’m sure he’ll get a great job at some financial institution or in corporate law. They love pigs like this.

  • Albee Doh

    No dice. This bigoted rant was too colorful for you or him to play that card. I’m calling BS because it is.

  • Albee Doh

    Funny how oblivious you are to how contradictory your comment is. You attack one side for hyperbole then rock your own ad hominem nonsense. Bravo for the glaring display of cognitive dissonance, brain trust. You one of Jake’s frat buds?

  • uwotm8

    sorry, no.

  • Mike Siegmund

    Why do we now coddle college age people They are old enough to go to vote they need to grow up and act like adults

  • Los Robles

    He’s still a douche. That’s not misinformation, but on video. You’re no better trying to justify his actions.

  • Sam

    If you could lay out what the driver might have said off camera that would warrant and justified such a response, that would great.

  • PAL1987

    Let’s see Jake Croman’s video of the events that precipitated his outbust, thus completely justifying and absolving him of his actions.

  • PAL1987

    Right, because this display of F**kboyism would have needed to have been precipitated by an egregious action by the driver. I wouldn’t bet on it.

  • PAL1987

    I’m sure Michigan treats all of its students as adults capable of making decisions, and thus, this ‘mistake’ as you call it will be dealt with by them.

  • David Bernstein

    I’m willing to grant this kid made a mistake and we all make mistakes but this doesn’t seem isolated. It seems the driver knew what kind of bad news this kid was (had he mouthed off to the driver before) and was ready to pounce. I’m wondering based on your inverted logic whether you see the driver as the predator here (he DID shoot a video) and whether this “kid” is the victim?

  • FauxMo

    We all make mistakes, and I have made many. However, being an adult – at least as this guy is chronologically – means having to face the consequences of one’s mistakes. He won’t go to jail for this, of course, nor should he. But maybe this public shaming is exactly what he needs to take a long, hard look at himself. Maybe in the end this situation will be a positive for him, because I’ll tell you what, everything about how this person carried himself screamed spoiled, selfish, entitled, arrogant asshole. And if he pulls this nonsense with some people in the future, he could find himself eating through a straw for a month, or worse.

  • David Bernstein

    There are always two sides, it’s just that sometimes one side is very very narrow. Point/counterpoint -> is genocide a bad thing? Arguing the point is the civilized world, arguing the counterpoint is Hitler and Stalin.

  • Trytobeobjective

    He’s at least 18, which makes him an adult, and one who evidently possesses very little respect for others. Sorry, but you don’t berate someone with that kind of language and not have serious character flaws. He has obviously learned from someone (likely his parents) that classism, arrogance, and homophobia are justifiable ways to express anger. Hopefully he grows up, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

  • Corey Alexander Walker

    Thank goodness we live in the Tech era! Douchebags like this have always existed, but now they’re being exposed for the world to see.

  • Trytobeobjective

    How is he uniformed? Regardless of what may have been said by the Uber driver, there is no justification for this kind of behavior.

  • Dsquared6465

    Considering he is not an adult, but a student at Michigan, it is understandable to say that kids make mistakes. We all do. And you can’t say the world knows exactly who he is from one unfortunate mistake on his part. That’s unfair. Haven’t you made a mistake? Perhaps it wasn’t videotaped and you got lucky.

  • Dsquared6465

    You’re uninformed.

  • Trytobeobjective

    There actually aren’t two sides to every story. Sometimes, people are just assholes.

  • Los Robles

    You’ve got the Uber driver’s name. Call Uber to see how many complaints they’ve had about him. I did. None. Your buddy’s a douche. I wouldn’t want to be on the side of that.

  • David Bernstein

    Two sides to every story… tell me the side where this privileged arse is a victim. You’re wondering about Omar’s journalistic integrity? This is an unedited video (a primary source) showing rather vile hate speech and I’m trying to imagine a world where any of those words coming out of his mouth could have any justification. So, defend your friend and push that strawman where every issue has two sides and just know that you’ve joined in the side of being the fool.

  • Los Robles

    You gotta’ be kidding me. Anybody using that kind of language needs to the the crap he has for brains kicked out of him. He’s a spoiled little punk who’s going to run into someone less rational and not so nice. Too bad fate didn’t land him with the Uber driver from Kalamazoo. Nobody could miss that POS.

  • FauxMo

    So is it really your contention that this homophobic, classist and totally childish outburst may have actually been justified by something the driver said before it? That seems absurd. If this clearly spoiled and arrogant young man really was verbally abused beforehand, he could have solved it as an adult would – by calling Uber and reporting the driver. He didn’t. Instead, he knew he was being recorded and acted like an entitled little bastard. And now the world knows exactly who he is. Good.

  • Dsquared6465

    There are two sides to every story and there is no indication of what the uber driver might have said off camera. This is completely one-sided and an awful display of factual reporting and journalism.

  • timeisillmatic

    while the video is uncalled for and awful, there are two sides to every story. im not condoning what he said, but as an editor for the Michigan Review, you have an obligation to investigate and find truth, not ignorantly post strongly one sided articles. commonts on the youtube page show other people namimg Artur the uber driver as racist towards jews. there is more to this story than what you have said, and frankly, youre a disgrace to reporters and editors everywhere. it saddens me to see the Review accept reporting of this behavior.