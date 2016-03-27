Student in now-infamous Uber video reportedly Jake Croman

The Michigan Review has been informed by multiple sources that the student in question is indeed Jake Croman. Read the original article that broke the story, by Derek Magill.

On March 23, local Uber driver Artur Zawada uploaded a video of what appears to be an abusive student haranguing him with insults. The student is part of a larger group that jeers at the driver as the student yells at him and records the event on his iPhone.

Insults included:

“Minimum wage faggot.”

“They (the University) don’t give a shit about you…(I) spend the most money here.”

“Fuck you Arthur, you little faggot fuck.”

“You have to work all day? I’m going to go sit on my ass and watch some TV!”

Full video below:

The Michigan Review has spoken with an LSA Freshman who has confirmed anonymously that the student in question is Jake Croman. Other anonymous informants have corroborated this testimony.

A cover-photo from a locked Instagram account purporting to be Croman appears to be the same face of the student seen in the video. He has also been identified on Yik Yak.

UPDATE: Executive Editor Hunter Swogger will be following up with a report on accusations of anti-Semitism against Artur.